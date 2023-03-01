‘Lot to learn from BJP,’ says former AAP leader, ex-Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao

Former Bengaluru City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao joined the BJP on Wednesday after leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that he had a lot to learn from seasoned BJP politicians in the state and was impressed at the importance given to women and youth leaders.

Speaking after being inducted by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, the former vice-president of the Karnataka AAP unit said that his past criticism against the BJP administration in the state was “not against any individual persons”.

“At that point of time, criticism or comment must have been against the stand or against the policy. It is not some viral, poisonous criticism,” he said, responding to media queries on his past stance against the BJP.

Joined BJP today in presence of Sh Kateelji, State President and blessed by @BSBommai to be part of honable PM @narendramodi global leadership initiative. Very grateful to ⁦@JoshiPralhad⁩ , ⁦@blsanthosh⁩ pic.twitter.com/hnNDLAJL0m — Bhaskar Rao (@Nimmabhaskar22) March 1, 2023

Rao added that the BJP had a lot of seasoned politicians from whom he had “to learn a lot from”. Only BJP can strengthen the status India enjoyed historically on a global stage, he said, adding that he joined the party to join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rao had applied for voluntary retirement service from IPS in September 2021 and joined AAP in April 2022. He was appointed as the vice president of the Karnataka AAP unit in June.

Rao’s switch to the BJP has come as a big blow for the state AAP unit as he was among the few high-profile leaders the party had in Karnataka. It also comes ahead of a rally that will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Karnataka on March 4.

On Tuesday, Rao had said he wanted to join BJP as there was no growth in AAP.