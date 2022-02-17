Losses of four RTCs in Karnataka touch Rs 4540 crores

The KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation Wednesday said that the four road transport corporations (RTCs) in Karnataka have collectively made losses of Rs 4,540 crore as on March 2021 with the dues owed to employees touching Rs 1,717.24 crore.

The four RTCs are Bangalore Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).

In its list of suggestions to the committee appointed by the state government to reform the road transport corporations, the Federation said that even prior to the pandemic, the BMTC and NWKRTC were not regularly remitting the EPF contributions deducted out of the salary of workers including Employer’s contribution to the KSRTC Employees Contributory Provident Fund (ECPF) Trust. “There used to be enormous delays in settling terminal benefits. Even now the situation has not improved much. The annual bonus is not paid as per Industrial settlements entered into between the parties. Now during the period of covid-19 pandemic, the situation has become much worse,” the Federation highlighted.

One of the suggestions by the Federation is to merge the RTCs thereby bringing down the administration costs. “Quick decisions can be taken and delays can be minimised. One board of management will enhance the efficiency of the organisation. Redundant posts can be eliminated,” it suggested.

The committee headed by former IAS officer MR Sreenivasa Murthy will submit the report to the government later this month.

The Federation has reiterated its demand that they be considered as government employees.