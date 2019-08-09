Long queues at Bengaluru airport irk passengers, tight security leads to delay

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is witnessing something unprecedented: passengers forced to stand in long queues, escalators switched off and many boarding their flights only on the final call.

According to passengers, security check alone takes up to 45 minutes to complete, while some suggest reaching the airport at least 2.5 hours prior to the departure time to avoid hassles.

@BLRAirport / @kempegowda_air is a friggin mess.. Pls ensure your at the airport atleast 2.5 hrs prior to departure time.. Security will easily take u 45 mins to clear..#airtravelers #kial #Bangaloreairport #Securityfirst pic.twitter.com/1PUrnzC4U4 — Ashwin G Benjamin (@agb1507) August 9, 2019

The fact that the queue for security check, which is on the first floor of the Bengaluru International Aiport, begins from the ground floor itself has added to the displeasure of many.

It’s nuts at the security check queue at #Bangalore #Airport today. Snaking lines that start on the ground floor! No clue what’s taking so long. Please factor in an an extra hour if you’re flying from here today. #TravelWoes pic.twitter.com/8KEv4NZtnV — artika raj (@artikaraj) August 9, 2019

Some even compared the scenario to KR Market, which is one of the busiest areas in Bengaluru.

Bangalore airport and kr market similar scenes. People from all over the world work here and back to home for the long holidays. Caution – don’t miss your flight or train #longweekend #planyourairportvisit pic.twitter.com/Trw2qKVk4h — Sundeep (@Jugaadz) August 9, 2019

In response to a passenger’s tweet made on the issue, the reply from the airport’s official handle read, “We apologise for the trouble you had to go through. Due to high alert across airports in India, the security checks are stringent. Passenger safety is our utmost concern and responsibility. We request your cooperation and patience to ensure everybody’s safety.”

Hello Murali, We apologise for the trouble you had to go through. Due to high alert across airports in India, the security checks are stringent. Passenger safety is our utmost concern and responsibility. We request your cooperation and patience to ensure everybody’s safety. — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) August 9, 2019

When contacted, a BIAL spokesperson told Indianexpress.com, “Due to heightened security measures, passenger screening has been intensified at the pre-embarkation security checks. As a result, there were delays in passenger processing.”

It can be recalled that the Bengaluru International Airport was put on high alert on August 1 in the wake of the Independence Day.

As more passengers sought intervention from the officials since Thursday, the authorities at the Bengaluru airport issued an advisory to passengers on Friday.

