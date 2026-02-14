Lokayukta police say no misuse of power, cite statements of political rivals in MUDA probe clean chit for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

A Karnataka Lokayukta police investigation report – on the basis of which a special court for elected representatives allowed the closure on January 28 of a corruption case against CM Siddaramaiah over allotments of MUDA housing sites to his family – has stated that Siddaramaiah did not seek the allotments by misusing authority.

The police report indicating the absence of a conspiracy in the allotments of 14 MUDA housing sites in 2021 to the Karnataka CM’s wife and statements given even by Opposition members of MUDA that Siddaramaiah never asserted pressure for allocation of MUDA housing sites to his wife have been cited by the special court to accept closure of the case.

‘No conspiracy pointed out’

“In the documents that have been produced before the court and also by looking into the materials and the statement of the witnesses, it indicates that no such conspiracy has been pointed out by any of the persons,” the special court has noted in its January 28 decision.

The analysis of the police investigation report does not reveal “the chain of links to indicate the existence of conspiracy” the court noted while ruling that the allotment of 14 housing sites by MUDA to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s wife in 2021 – as compensation for wrongly acquiring 3.16 acres of land belonging to her – was not done with the misuse of authority.

“As discussed by the investigating officer, it is relevant to note that at the first instance the accused No 2 (the CM’s wife B M Parvathi) had sought compensation on 23.06.2014 and she had obtained the alternate lands by MUDA on 30.12.2021,” the special court noted.

“During the aforesaid period of time, her husband, the accused No.1 Mr Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 10.05.2013 to 15.05.2018, and during the period when the application was filed, she could have got the lands allotted in her name if any conspiracy was entered seems to be justifiable,” the court noted.

“When the aforesaid aspect is juxtaposed with the facts of the case, it is noticed that the basic ingredient has not been made out to indicate that the accused no.1 (Siddaramaiah) had misused his power to get the sites allotted into his name,” the court pointed out.

Story continues below this ad

MUDA board members’ statements support Siddaramaiah’s stand

The special court has also noted the statements of board members of MUDA belonging to other political parties who told the Karnataka Lokayukta police that Siddaramaiah has not exerted pressure on MUDA to allot housing sites to his wife.

The statements of members from all political parties “clearly indicate that the accused No.1 or his family members had not exerted any pressure for allotment of alternative sites,” the court noted

“Further, it is also noticed from the statement of all the members that they had specifically stated that no specific discussion or deliberation had taken place with respect to allotment of sites, but in fact, it was contended that it was generally discussed in the meeting,” the court said.

The statements of JDS leader G T Devegowda, BJP leaders H V Rajeev and S A Ramdas, who were part of MUDA in the relevant years when decisions on land acquisition and allotments were taken – including those pertaining to Siddaramaiah’s family – indicate that “no pressure was exerted on them”, the special court said, referring to the police report.

Story continues below this ad

According to the Lokayukta police report cited by the special court, the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who was questioned in Mysuru, told the Lokayukta police that “he was not aware of the purchase of land by Mallikarjuna Swamy (the CM’s brother-in-law)” and that “in the year 2013, his wife told his son about the purchase and gifting to her.

The CM reportedly told the Lokayukta police that “he had not given any financial assistance” and that “he was not aware of any transactions nor had he made any recommendations for alienation or de-notification” of the land.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s wife B M Parvathi told the Lokayukta police, “that she was gifted with the property by her brother and also states that the aforesaid facts were not known to her husband/ Accused No 1,” the special court has noted, citing the police report.

Indications of wrongdoing by MUDA officials

A preliminary draft of the final report of the Karnataka Lokayukta police has, however, indicated wrongdoing by MUDA officers, the special court has noted.

Story continues below this ad

The court has said that “in the Final Report placed by the investigating officer, he has specifically contended about the illegal acts being carried out by the then Commissioners of MUDA ie, D B Natesh and also G T Dinesh Kumar and has specifically narrated that about 1,055 sites were allotted by them during the aforesaid period by taking advantage of furnishing alternative land on 50:50 ratio.”

The court noted that the statement of the witnesses indicated that the officials had not adhered to the provisions of law, and to “drive home the advantage of half-baked discussions that had taken place in MUDA, had allotted several lands in derogation of the provisions of law, and at times even in the absence of specific Rules, lands were allotted”.

‘B’ report filed in February 2025, accepted in January 2026

The Karnataka Lokayukta police initially filed the ‘B’ report or closure report in February 2025, citing the lack of evidence to establish allegations of corruption against the Karnataka CM, his wife, brother-in-law, and a former landowner, J Devaraj.

The report was, however, kept in abeyance for the Lokayukta police to complete investigations into the larger allegations of large-scale corruption in land allotments done by the MUDA in Mysore.

Story continues below this ad

On January 28, 2026, the special court accepted the ‘B’ report against the Karnataka CM’s family after the Lokayukta police provided the court with a draft copy of a final report of the investigations on January 13.

The allegations of corruption against the Karnataka CM and his family were made by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna through a private complaint. The court ordered the complaint to be registered as an FIR after Governor Thawarchand Gehlot granted a sanction in September 2024 to prosecute the CM.

“The ‘B’ Report filed by the Investigating Officer against accused No 1 Sri. Siddaramaiah, accused No.2 Smt. B.M.Parvathi, accused No.3 Sri.Mallikarjuna Swamy and accused No.4 Sri. J.Devaraj (original land owner), is hereby accepted,” the special court said in its January 28 order.

The special court has returned the draft final investigation report submitted in a sealed cover by the Lokayukta police and has directed the police to continue further investigations against other accused persons and to file a final report on completion of the investigation.

Story continues below this ad

Snehamayi Krishna filed the original private complaint in 2024 against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah of alleged corruption in the allotment of 14 housing sites by MUDA to the CM’s family in exchange for a 3.16-acre property “wrongly acquired” by MUDA. The activist alleged that Siddaramaiah’s family profited to the tune of ₹56 crore.

Following the controversy over the allotment of the 14 housing sites, the Karnataka CM’s wife returned the 14 housing sites to the MUDA in 2024.

Other probes in the MUDA case

The Karnataka HC, on March 7, 2025, quashed the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to the CM’s wife and State Urban Development Minister B S Suresh in the MUDA matter by emphasising that an individual cannot be compelled to give a statement in a PMLA case when no incriminating material has been found against them. This order was upheld by the Supreme Court.

The ED has said that its separate probe into MUDA land allotments has revealed a large-scale scam with the flouting of various statutes, government orders, guidelines, and other fraudulent means.

Story continues below this ad

In September 2025, a judicial commission headed by a retired high court judge, P N Desai, which was assigned the role of investigating the allegations of corruption and maladministration in MUDA by the Congress government, reported that there was no wrongdoing in the CM’s family being given 14 developed housing sites to compensate for 3.16 acres wrongly acquired by MUDA.

Justice P N Desai Commission findings

The Justice P N Desai commission, however, found large-scale irregularities in the functioning of MUDA in the 2020-2024 period and recommended criminal investigations and action against MUDA officers as well as cancellations of site allotments done by MUDA under the 50:50 land after March 2023, when the scheme was flagged as violating rules.

Among the key findings of the Justice Desai commission is that the MUDA scheme for allotment of alternate sites as compensation for land acquired by MUDA was filled with loopholes and seemed devised for benefitting illegal claimants, and that it reeks of a scam.

The sudden emergence of demands for alternate sites in the 2020-24 period as compensation for MUDA acquired properties “may be with the intention to get some better sites of their choice with the help and connivance of MUDA officers and officials, or it appears to be a scam in allotting alternate sites, giving untenable reasons,” the commission said.