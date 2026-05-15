Karnataka Lokayukta orders detailed probe into alleged illegal sand mining in Udupi

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The Karnataka Lokayukta Friday ordered a detailed inquiry into alleged large-scale illegal sand mining in Udupi district after observing serious environmental violations and possible administrative lapses in monitoring mining activities.
To assess the extent of environmental damage, financial loss to the government, and accountability of officials, the Lokayukta directed the formation of a multi-department expert committee comprising representatives from the departments of environmental engineering, geology, forest, irrigation, pollution control, and the Lokayukta police.
The committee has been directed to conduct a field inspection on May 21 and submit a comprehensive report by June 16. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on June 20.
The Lokayukta also ordered that copies of the proceedings be sent to the respondents and senior officials of the Mines and Geology Department for necessary action.
Background
During a hearing on April 23, 2026, the Lokayukta took up a complaint regarding illegal sand extraction in the district. While the Udupi deputy commissioner sought exemption from personal appearance, citing administrative reasons, a senior official from the Department of Mines and Geology appeared on behalf of the district administration. Complainant Ganesh Shetty was present during the proceedings.
The Lokayukta noted that despite earlier directions, the district administration failed to submit a report on the allegations. Taking serious note of the matter, the authority observed that illegal sand mining had become a “major racket” affecting several parts of the state.
Thereafter, a report submitted by the Lokayukta police following a spot inspection on April 27 allegedly found multiple irregularities at the mining sites. According to the findings, sand extraction was reportedly carried out beyond permitted limits, including deep excavation of riverbeds that could pose risks to the environment, nearby private properties, and public safety.
The inspection report also alleged that mining activities extended nearly 300 metres beyond authorised areas. Boats transporting sand allegedly operated without GPS systems, and departmental officials provided inadequate monitoring.
Photographs produced by the complainant reportedly showed the destruction of river islands and ecological damage caused by indiscriminate sand extraction.
Observing that such large-scale illegal activity could not continue without negligence or involvement of officials concerned, the Lokayukta Friday criticised the lack of effective action by district authorities and the geology department despite the seriousness of the allegations.
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