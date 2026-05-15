Karnataka Lokayukta orders detailed probe into alleged illegal sand mining in Udupi

The Karnataka Lokayukta Friday criticised the lack of effective action by district authorities and the geology department despite the seriousness of the allegations. (File Photo)

The Karnataka Lokayukta Friday ordered a detailed inquiry into alleged large-scale illegal sand mining in Udupi district after observing serious environmental violations and possible administrative lapses in monitoring mining activities.

To assess the extent of environmental damage, financial loss to the government, and accountability of officials, the Lokayukta directed the formation of a multi-department expert committee comprising representatives from the departments of environmental engineering, geology, forest, irrigation, pollution control, and the Lokayukta police.

The committee has been directed to conduct a field inspection on May 21 and submit a comprehensive report by June 16. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on June 20.