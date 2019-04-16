Elections 2019: How to check name in voters list in Bangalore

How to Check Name in Voter List in Bangalore: As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is already underway, the second phase of the same which will take place on April 18 includes Bangalore as well. More than 90 lakh voters are on the final voters’ list from five constituencies in and around Banglore, namely Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Bangalore Rural and Chikkaballapur.

Not yet confirmed if you can go to vote to pick your MP from Bangalore? Here’s how to check if your name is on the electoral rolls in three methods – with the EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number, Search with name and other details or via mobile number.

How to Check Name in Voter List in Bangalore

Step 1: Go to https://www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on ‘Search your name in Lok Sabha Election Roll – 18-4-19’

Step 3: Select ‘Bangalore Voters – Search your Name in Lok Sabha Election Roll – 18-4-19’ on the landing page.

Step 4: Pick the best option suited to your needs – 1. Search with the EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number |

2. Search with name and other details | 3. Search via mobile number

Step 5: Enter the required details and get the information required on the screen.

Step 6: Take a screenshot of the results page on your phone or note down the required details.

