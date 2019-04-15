Lok Sabha elections Karnataka LIVE updates: BJP, Congress, JD (S) turn up the heat in campaign

Political parties in Karnataka are gearing up for the first round of elections in Karnataka which is to be held on April 18. Top leaders from BJP and Congress including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi have campaigned in various parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru.

Fourteen constituencies out of the total 28 will be going to the polls on April 18. The 14 constituencies, spread over the central and southern regions of the state, are Udupi-Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamrajnagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkaballapur and Kolar.

All the three constituencies in Bengaluru; Bangalore South, Bangalore Central and Bangalore North would be going to the polls on April 18. Around 72 voters in the city are going to cast their vote in this polls. The maximum number of candidates is 40 in Bangalore North and minimum 13 in Chamrajnagar.