Lok Sabha elections Karnataka LIVE updates: BJP, Congress, JD (S) turn up the heat in campaignhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/lok-sabha-elections-karnataka-live-updates-bjp-congress-jd-s-turn-up-the-heat-in-karnataka-5676159/
Lok Sabha elections Karnataka LIVE updates: BJP, Congress, JD (S) turn up the heat in campaign
Karnataka elections 2019: As the election heats up, Karnataka Congress has sought the EC to intervene and transfer the IT chief of the Karnataka region for a free and fair poll in the state.
Political parties in Karnataka are gearing up for the first round of elections in Karnataka which is to be held on April 18. Top leaders from BJP and Congress including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi have campaigned in various parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru.
Fourteen constituencies out of the total 28 will be going to the polls on April 18. The 14 constituencies, spread over the central and southern regions of the state, are Udupi-Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamrajnagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkaballapur and Kolar.
All the three constituencies in Bengaluru; Bangalore South, Bangalore Central and Bangalore North would be going to the polls on April 18. Around 72 voters in the city are going to cast their vote in this polls. The maximum number of candidates is 40 in Bangalore North and minimum 13 in Chamrajnagar.
Live Blog
Lok Sabha elections Karnataka: BJP, Congress, JD (S) turn up the heat. Here are the LIVE Updates
Tejaswini Ananthkumar clarifies about NOTA poster
Tejaswini Ananthkumar has clarified that she has not endorsed a campaign to vote NOTA in Bengaluru South constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. In social media, a poster asking people to 'vote NOTA in Bengaluru South to support Tejaswini Ananthkumar' was shared.
Tejaswini Ananthkumar has responded on Twitter, "It came to my knowledge that somebody is spreading rumours that I am asking people to vote for NOTA. This is unfounded and malicious. For me it's VOTE BJP Modi Again National First."
Bengaluru has 1,600 critical polling booths
The Election Commission has declared more than 1,600 polling booths in Bengaluru as critical. The District Electoral Officer for Bengaluru Urban, and the police department has picked the critical booths based on the guidelines from the Election Commission. Previous records of violence and tussles were considered while shortlisting the booths.
Election Commission ambassador Rahul Dravid cannot vote in LS Polls
Former India captain and Karnataka election ambassador Rahul Dravid will not be able to cast his vote on April 18 Lok Sabha Polls. The reason, Dravid got his name deleted from his old constituency of Indiranagar but didn't get his name added in the new constituency list before the March 16th deadline.
Karnataka CEO Sanjiv Kumar said, "Dravid got his name voluntarily deleted and forgot to include his name after moving to a new house. It is legally not possible to include his name now."
Karnataka Congress demands transfer of state IT Chief
The Karnataka Congress has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking the transfer of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and Director General (Investigation), B R Balakrishnan, to ensure free and fair polls in Karnataka. This comes in the backdrop of recent IT raids on Congress and JD(S) sympathisers
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He was being accompanied by top leaders of the party from the state. In his first rally in the city, Modi tried to woo voters from Bangalore Central, North and South, Bangalore Rural and Chikkaballapur constituencies.
Modi attacked Congress, saying, “you may think the processor of Congress is slow but their software is corrupt’
On the same day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said a single chowkidar has maligned all those who are into the profession. Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Mysore, Gandhi said, “The Chowkidar could not be seen outside the homes of the farmers, and the poor. A single Chowkidar has maligned the name of all others in the profession.”
Tejaswini Ananthkumar clarifies about NOTA poster
Tejaswini Ananthkumar has clarified that she has not endorsed a campaign to vote NOTA in Bengaluru South constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. In social media, a poster asking people to 'vote NOTA in Bengaluru South to support Tejaswini Ananthkumar' was shared.
Tejaswini Ananthkumar has responded on Twitter, "It came to my knowledge that somebody is spreading rumours that I am asking people to vote for NOTA. This is unfounded and malicious. For me it's VOTE BJP Modi Again National First."
Bengaluru has 1,600 critical polling booths
The Election Commission has declared more than 1,600 polling booths in Bengaluru as critical. The District Electoral Officer for Bengaluru Urban, and the police department has picked the critical booths based on the guidelines from the Election Commission. Previous records of violence and tussles were considered while shortlisting the booths.
Election Commission ambassador Rahul Dravid cannot vote in LS Polls
Former India captain and Karnataka election ambassador Rahul Dravid will not be able to cast his vote on April 18 Lok Sabha Polls. The reason, Dravid got his name deleted from his old constituency of Indiranagar but didn't get his name added in the new constituency list before the March 16th deadline.
Karnataka CEO Sanjiv Kumar said, "Dravid got his name voluntarily deleted and forgot to include his name after moving to a new house. It is legally not possible to include his name now."
Karnataka Congress demands transfer of state IT Chief
The Karnataka Congress has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking the transfer of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax and Director General (Investigation), B R Balakrishnan, to ensure free and fair polls in Karnataka. This comes in the backdrop of recent IT raids on Congress and JD(S) sympathisers