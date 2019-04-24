After hectic poll campaign, Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy checks into resort for ayurvedic treatment

After two months of hectic campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy underwent an ayurvedic treatment at a beach resort in Udupi district of the state.

Apart from campaigning for his actor-turned-politician son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya constituency, Kumaraswamy travelled to various parts of the state, seeking vote for the JD(S)-Congress alliance.

After the campaign for the third phase of polls ended on Sunday, Kumaraswamy stayed overnight at the resort.

According to sources in the JD(S), Kumaraswamy underwent the Panchakarma treatment, which is useful for the cleansing and detoxification of the mind and body. He also participated in various yoga programmes.

“After hectic campaigning during the summer in Mandya and other parts of the state, Kumaraswamy needed some rest to restart his work back in the Chief Minister’s office in Bengaluru,” party sources said.

However, the chief minister had to cut short his stay at the resort owing to death of JD(S) workers in the deadly serial blasts in Sri Lanka. “Initially, he had planned to take at least four days of rest in the resort, but after he came to know about the death of JD(S) party workers in the terror attacks in Sri Lanka, the Chief Minister rushed to the state capital Bangalore on Tuesday to help the bereaved families of the JD(S) workers,” sources said.

On Wednesday morning, Kumaraswamy along with JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda paid their last respects to the victims of Sri Lanka terror attack.