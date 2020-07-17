Lockdown not a solution to contain Covid-19, won’t be extended in Bengaluru: CM Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa had said the same earlier this week after a meeting with the Karnataka Covid-19 task force as well. Yediyurappa had said the same earlier this week after a meeting with the Karnataka Covid-19 task force as well.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Friday reiterated that the lockdown announced in different parts of the state including capital city Bengaluru will not be extended further.

In a meeting with MPs, ministers and top government officials in Bengaluru, the CM said, “Lockdown is not a solution to Covid-19 woes. We will not be extending the lockdown further.”

Yediyurappa had said the same earlier this week after a meeting with the Karnataka Covid-19 task force as well.

The Karnataka government had decided to enforce a full lockdown in the Bengaluru urban and rural districts from July 14 evening to July 22 in the wake of mounting Covid-19 cases over the last week. Several other parts of the state including Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, and Kalaburagi are also in lockdown currently.

The state recorded its highest single-day spike in the number of fresh cases (4,169) and fatalities (104) linked to the pandemic on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has also directed the in-charge ministers for each of the eight zones of Bengaluru to remove all obstacles related to admission of the infected to hospitals.

“Treatment should be ensured to patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and others too across private hospitals, in par with the government guidelines. Hospital beds in designated Covid hospitals should be made available to those in dire need of treatment. Asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients should instead be in-home quarantine or moved to Covid Care Centres,” he advised the ministers, directing them to ensure the protocol is followed.

The government has also decided to give priority to symptomatic Covid-19 patients aged above 65 years for admissions to Covid care centres.

In addition to this, the CM also directed top government officers to take measures to decentralize the bed allocation system to a zonal level.

“This should be closely monitored. Bed allocation and the arrival of an ambulance to the doorstep of the infected within two hours of being tested positive should also be ensured,” Yediyurappa added.

Discussing various grievances raised by the public on the lack of sufficient number of doctors in hospitals to manage the pandemic, Yediyurappa said doctor vacancies are being filled in.

“Further, volunteers have been identified in each ward and ambulances have also been notified. If private hospitals refuse admission, stringent action should be taken,” the CM said during the review meeting while revising the Covid-19 management strategy for the state.

During the meeting, it was also decided to deploy nodal officers and volunteers in private hospitals to ensure smooth coordination and to provide information about admissions and bed availability.

BBMP issues separate protocol for burial of Covid-19 positive, suspected patients



In a bid to facilitate the early release of dead bodies for cremation or burial, Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Friday issued a separate protocol for suspected and confirmed Covid-19 deaths.

According to the order issued by BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, all crematoriums, burial grounds in Bengaluru city should accept dead bodies irrespective of the zone in which the patient resided.

Further, the BBMP also directed crematoriums and burial grounds in the city to function from 9 am to 8 pm every day until further notice.

As on Thursday, Bengaluru has reported 507 Covid-19 fatalities out of the total 1,032 in Karnataka.

Bengaluru: 5598 containment zones in city, 21 wards record over 20 cases each



At least 21 wards in Bengaluru recorded over 20 cases each on Thursday, BBMP statistics revealed.

According to BBMP’s Covid-19 War Room data, Shantala Nagar topped the list with 139 cases, followed by Hemmigepura (33), Basavanagudi (32), and Agrahara Dasarahalli (26), among others.

Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 5598.

The health department also attributed 70 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru’s death toll on Thursday.

With this, 507 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.

