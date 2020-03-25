WATCH: Bengaluru lady cop sings ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ to motivate public against Coronavirus

Fathima, an ACP of Pulikeshi Nagar, has been visiting various residential areas within her jurisdiction making announcements about the lockdown and the importance of social distancing. Fathima, an ACP of Pulikeshi Nagar, has been visiting various residential areas within her jurisdiction making announcements about the lockdown and the importance of social distancing.

When there is news coming in about the police using batons to ensure that people stay in their houses amid coronavirus lockdown, in Karnataka’s capital, Tabarak Fathima, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) found a melodious way to urge people to stay home.

Fathima singing ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ (We shall overcome) song to create awareness on the Coronavirus pandemic has now gone viral on various social media platforms. Fathima, an ACP of Pulikeshi Nagar, has been visiting various residential areas within her jurisdiction making announcements about the lockdown and the importance of social distancing.

In the video clip, Fathima is seen speaking to people near an apartment complex using a public address system. She advised the people to stay at home and follow the section 144 in the city to contain the spread of coronavirus.

After talking about the pandemic and telling them not to give in to panic buying, Fathima asks the people if they remember the song, ‘Hum Honge Kamyab?‘ and she starts singing the song, and people join her.

Adding a twist to the song, she sings “We shall stay at home, we shall sanitise and we shall wear face masks every day, we shall overcome one day. Hum Honge Kamyab ek din” and ask people also to follow the song.

Recently Fathima was roped in as one of the police officers to the Bengaluru police delicate abilities programme. The programme is an effort to alter the picture of the Bengaluru police power. Under the programme, they will coach the police and assist them to enhance their picture and the best way they mission themselves.

In the video, speaking about the panic buying, she says, “All the essential services, let it be medical or groceries, everything is open like any other normal day. Please do not get scared. Do not panic that you are not getting the essential commodities.”

