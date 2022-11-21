Local train passengers in Bengaluru complain about long waits on Vande Bharat Express route

Days after the much-awaited Vande Bharat (VB) Express from Chennai to Mysore, via Bengaluru, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, local passengers who commute on the route have expressed their frustration over the ‘long delay’ caused by the train during crossovers at some critical stations.

Local passengers in Bengaluru, including those traveling on MEMU trains, complained their trains stop for at least 30 minutes at the Whitefield Station between 9.30 am to 10 am the time around which Vande Bharat, followed by Shatabdi Express, crosses the station. They pointed out that the halt of local trains to give way for high-speed express trains has caused a great amount of ‘inconvenience’, especially to the working class section.

On the other hand, after the train departs from Bengaluru at around 10.20 am, passengers travelling from Mysore to Bengaluru are impacted, especially at stations like Ramnagara and Channapatna.

Sai Prasad, the dean of a college in Bengaluru who travels on the MEMU train from Whitefield to Bengaluru East, said, “I board the train from Whitefield, at around 9:30 and it is halted for nearly 30 minutes in the station, giving way for super-fast express like Vande Bharat followed by Shatabdi. A journey of 45 minutes to Bengaluru East is delayed by half an hour because of the crossover by the two high-speed express trains”.

“Usually, a lot of working professionals board the local trains from Kuppam, Bangarpet, and Malur early in the morning, but end up staying put at Whitefield. This inconvenience during peak working hours is totally unacceptable. I request the railway authorities to reschedule the Vande Bharat timings accordingly so that it does not impact the timings of local trains carrying working professionals to Bengaluru in the morning,” Prasad added.

Shivakumar G T, another working professional who boards the Mysore-Chennai Super Fast Express from Mandya, complained that the train stops at Channapatna for at least 20 minutes. “Although VB is a great initiative, it is causing great inconvenience to passengers on the Mysore-Bengaluru route. The Mysore-Chennai super-fast express stops at Channapatna for at least 20 minutes to give way for VB. This causes a delay of at least 30 minutes when I reach Bengaluru,” said Shivakumar.

Apsar Pasha, a professor who travels on the Kaveri Express from Bengaluru to Ramanagara and back, said the Vande Bharat Express is causing more trouble than convenience. He said, “My train stops at Kengeri at around 10 am to 10.15 am for 20 minutes, waiting for VB to pass. Earlier there were no stops, but after VB was introduced, the delay has increased. Earlier, I used to board at Ramanagara at 9 am and reach Bengaluru by 10.30 am. Now, I reach Bengaluru only by 11 am and I have also missed some classes in the last week because of the delay.”

A railway official at the Bengaluru City Railway Station said, “The delay is something which is inevitable. VB has a specific target time to achieve, which it has promised, and it has to keep up with the target. The high-speed trains are given priority and at the same time we are making sure that the scheduled local trains are not being impacted because of high-speed trains.”

While Shatabdi takes around five hours and 15 minutes from Bengaluru to Chennai, Vande Bharat reaches Chennai in four hours and 35 minutes. However, passengers feel the difference in time should be reduced.