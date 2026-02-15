Loan diversion, stalled flats: Bengaluru police launch probe against bank officials, developers in ‘Rs 130-crore housing fraud’

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police Friday registered an FIR against Shore Dwellings Pvt Ltd (Mantri Dwellings), senior officials of ICICI Bank, Kappa Developers LLP, and others in connection with a housing fraud allegedly involving over Rs 130 crore.

According to the complaint, joint development agreements were signed between Shore Dwellings and senior developers for constructing residential flats on properties in Kharadi and Ghorpadi villages, Haveli taluk, Pune district, Maharashtra. Shore Dwellings allegedly promised delivery of 123 flats and collected around Rs 70 crore from homebuyers.

The complaint alleges that Shore Dwellings mortgaged these properties to Yes Bank and obtained loans totalling approximately Rs 40 crore, which were later taken over by ICICI Bank. ICICI Bank allegedly sanctioned loans totalling nearly Rs 130 crore, of which Rs 60.67 crore was disbursed. Despite minimal construction activity, bank officials are accused of releasing funds in violation of project finance norms, with portions of the loan allegedly diverted for non-construction purposes.