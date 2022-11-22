Bengaluru News Live Updates: Strong team of advocates formed to resolve all border issues, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

"I will be holding a video conference with the advocates team on Tuesday. Letters will be sent to Leaders of Opposition in both the Houses regarding the steps taken by the government in this regard. (File)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, November 22: A strong team of advocates have been formed to resolve all the boundary issues, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said a meeting regarding the border issue was held in which a senior team of advocates, Mukul Rohtagi, Shyam Diwan, Karnataka’s Uday Holla, Belagavi’s Maruti Jirle and Raghupathy attended. “I will be holding a video conference with the advocates team today. Letters will be sent to Leaders of Opposition in both the Houses regarding the steps taken by the government in this regard. We are fully prepared to argue our case in the Supreme Court”. The CM said the application filed by the Maharashtra Government has not been considered and so far it has not got its maintainability and it may not get ït too.

In other news, three people who have been missing since 2020 in separate Islamic State-linked cases have been identified by Karnataka Police as the possible handlers and financiers of a 24-year-old youth who was carrying an IED that exploded in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru on November 19. ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar Monday named three people — Musabir Hussain, Abdul Matheen Taha and Arafath Ali, all former residents of Shivamogga — as the possible handlers and financiers of Mohammed Shariq, 24, a Shivamogga youth, who suffered burn injuries in the low-intensity blast. A Karnataka BJP MLA, who was on his way to visit the family of a woman who died after being attacked by an elephant, was beaten up by angry villagers in the state’s Chikkamagaluru district Sunday. Kumaraswamy M P was thrashed by the villagers near the Kundhur estate in Mudigere in the Chikkamagaluru district. He represents the Mudigere constituency in the Assembly.