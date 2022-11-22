scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Bengaluru News Live Updates: Strong team of advocates formed to resolve all border issues, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru News Live Updates today: A 30-year-old man in Karnataka has complained that he was cheated out of Rs 40 lakh by a woman who promised to marry him and claimed that she had been selected for IAS and would soon be appointed a deputy commissioner.

Bengaluru | November 22, 2022 10:18:22 am
"I will be holding a video conference with the advocates team on Tuesday. Letters will be sent to Leaders of Opposition in both the Houses regarding the steps taken by the government in this regard. (File)

Bengaluru News Live Updates, November 22: A strong team of advocates have been formed to resolve all the boundary issues, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said a meeting regarding the border issue was held in which a senior team of advocates, Mukul Rohtagi, Shyam Diwan, Karnataka’s Uday Holla, Belagavi’s Maruti Jirle and Raghupathy attended. “I will be holding a video conference with the advocates team today. Letters will be sent to Leaders of Opposition in both the Houses regarding the steps taken by the government in this regard. We are fully prepared to argue our case in the Supreme Court”. The CM said the application filed by the Maharashtra Government has not been considered and so far it has not got its maintainability and it may not get ït too.

In other news, three people who have been missing since 2020 in separate Islamic State-linked cases have been identified by Karnataka Police as the possible handlers and financiers of a 24-year-old youth who was carrying an IED that exploded in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru on November 19. ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar Monday named three people — Musabir Hussain, Abdul Matheen Taha and Arafath Ali, all former residents of Shivamogga — as the possible handlers and financiers of Mohammed Shariq, 24, a Shivamogga youth, who suffered burn injuries in the low-intensity blast.

A Karnataka BJP MLA, who was on his way to visit the family of a woman who died after being attacked by an elephant, was beaten up by angry villagers in the state’s Chikkamagaluru district Sunday. Kumaraswamy M P was thrashed by the villagers near the Kundhur estate in Mudigere in the Chikkamagaluru district. He represents the Mudigere constituency in the Assembly.

Live Blog

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Strong team of advocates formed to resolve all border issues, says CM Basavaraj Bommai; Watch this space for all latest updated from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Days after the much-awaited Vande Bharat (VB) Express from Chennai to Mysore, via Bengaluru, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, local passengers who commute on the route have expressed their frustration over the ‘long delay’ caused by the train during crossovers at some critical stations.

Local passengers in Bengaluru, including those traveling on MEMU trains, complained their trains stop for at least 30 minutes at the Whitefield Station between 9.30 am to 10 am the time around which Vande Bharat, followed by Shatabdi Express, crosses the station. They pointed out that the halt of local trains to give way for high-speed express trains has caused a great amount of ‘inconvenience’, especially to the working class section.

On the other hand, after the train departs from Bengaluru at around 10.20 am, passengers travelling from Mysore to Bengaluru are impacted, especially at stations like Ramnagara and Channapatna.

Mangaluru blast

The makers of the improvised explosive device (IED) which exploded in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru Saturday had little experience in making IEDs, Karnataka Police’s investigation into the blast has revealed.

The police also identified the main explosive material used in the IED as around 500 grams of gunpowder – which has potassium nitrate as its main chemical and is easily available for purchase.

Also read |Karnataka autorickshaw explosion: Tamil Nadu police interrogating man over links with accused

The police suspect “inexperienced persons” built the low-intensity device by referring to literature on making IEDs and using easily available materials, resulting in the accidental blast while the device was being transported.

Meanwhile, the India’s IT capital Bengaluru woke up to a cold Monday morning with the weather agency recording a minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest reported in November in a decade.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Garden City recorded a maximum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 13.9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature at HAL airport station was as low as 12.5 degrees Celsius while Bengaluru International Airport station reported 14.7 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said the last time the month of November saw the mercury dip so low in Bengaluru was on November 21, 2012 when the temperature was recorded at 13.3 degrees Celsius. However, the all-time record is 9.6 degrees Celsius, reported on November 15, 1967.

 

