Live-in partner buries woman in field, Karnataka police find body after 18 days

The body of a missing woman was found to have been buried by her live-in partner allegedly after she killed herself, and the Karnataka police have arrested the man on charges of murder and destroying evidence.

Hailing from Holenarasipura taluk in Hassan district, Kavya (25) was in a live-in relationship with Avinash and had been missing for 18 days till police discovered her body in a sugarcane field on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Kavya, a business management graduate, fell in love with Avinash while in Bengaluru, where she had come to work after splitting with her husband Akshay. As Avinash went to Parasanahalli in Holenarasipura, she quit her job and moved in with him. Though they lived together for one and a half years, Kavya’s mother Baby was not aware of her relationship with Avinash or about her having left the state capital, according to police.

After she was told by Parasanahalli villagers that Kavya had been killed by Avinash, Baby approached police, who took the man into custody.

According to police, Avinash has confessed to burying Kavya in the sugarcane field. “Avinash has claimed that she died by suicide on Novembver 25 and that he had buried her body to cover it up,” a police officer said.

The police officer said that the postmortem report also suggested the woman had hanged herself. “But it is too early to come to any conclusion as we are awaiting forensic reports,” said the police officer.

Police said that while Kavya had wanted to marry Avinash, he started avoiding her. “The duo used to fight over marriage and she mentioned it in a diary that we have recovered. We have not ascertained whether Avinash killed Kavya or she died by suicide. But it is clear that Avinash buried the dead body and destroyed evidence,” said the police officer.

However, police arrested Avinash under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and said the investigation was underway.