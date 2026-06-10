‘Little to do with Bengaluru traffic’: Residents oppose Old Madras Road-Silk Board Jn flyover

Bengaluru residents have opposed the civic authorities’ plan to build an 11.62-km flyover linking the SV Road metro station on Old Madras Road to Silk Board Junction on Hosur Road, arguing that the project’s cost would far outweigh its benefits. There are several incomplete flyovers in the city.

Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) has invited tenders to construct the flyover at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore. The elevated corridor will pass through Indiranagar’s 80 Feet Road, CMH Road, and 100 Feet Road before stretching towards Madiwala.

I Change Indiranagar, a federation of resident welfare associations in Indiranagar, has written a letter to the managing director of B-SMILE requesting a public consultation.

“We are not blind to the fact that Bengaluru has a traffic congestion problem that requires mobility solutions, including new infrastructure that plugs into a comprehensive mobility solution/master plan for the city. We strongly believe that there are several huge gaps in the proposed solution that will result in a ‘cost’ that far outweighs any benefit this project may deliver,” the letter read.

I Change Indiranagar is holding a signature campaign against the project, highlighting that it would not just affect the ecology but also the character of the entire area.

According to the detailed project report (DPR), the contractor will have to complete the work within 24 months after the issue of the work order. But there is no example of elevated corridor projects being completed on time in Bengaluru. The corridor was not part of Bengaluru’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP2020) and the 11 flyovers approved by the government. According to the DPR, 89 trees will be affected: 52 will be cut down, 37 will be relocated, and another 70 will have branches trimmed.

B-SMILE cites severe traffic congestion

According to B-SMILE, which has prepared the DPR, the elevated flyover connects South and East Bengaluru, passing through key commercial and residential hubs including Madiwala, Koramangala, Domlur, and Indiranagar, before reaching Old Madras Road. This corridor experiences severe congestion, pointing to the high volume of commuter and commercial traffic, stop-and-go movement, and peak-hour delays. It mentioned that the severe bottlenecks are at Silk Board Junction, Madiwala check post, Ejipura, Shoolay Circle, and the Sony World Junction. The DPR said the travel speed is around 20-25km/hr throughout the day with frequent jams.

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According to B-SMILE, this elevated corridor will complement the under-construction Ejipura flyover.

Grossly disproportionate solution, say residents

Sneha Nadihal, a member of I Change Indiranagar, listed out some of the issues the residents highlighted in the letter. “Given that this elevated corridor has little to do with traffic coming in and out of Indiranagar per se, an important aspect the DPR missed is alternative routes for the elevated corridor that don’t necessarily have to cut through a congested residential neighbourhood. For the benefit of some 16,000 vehicles, it will inconvenience the lives of 1.5 lakh-plus residents.”

“The stretch through Indiranagar neighbourhood runs from Old Madras Road, down 80 Feet Road, onto 100 Feet Road past CMH/Cornerstone Park, and continues towards the Domlur flyover—roughly 3.6 km of elevated road through the heart of Indiranagar. The raised road here would be about 2.8 km long and 12 metres wide, sitting on pillars on the median. A 12-metre-wide concrete structure on pillars will permanently run down 80 Feet, CMH Road, and 100 Feet Roads. This changes the character, light, and sightlines of the street, and the road below remains for local traffic,” she said.

‘DPR does not have adequate clarity’

During consultations, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) raised concerns, including about safety near CMH Hospital. “Only after a comprehensive proposal for the corridor, including at-grade and elevated designs, is prepared can an appropriate assessment of the usefulness and cost-benefit of the proposal be carried out for decision-making. In the current form, the DPR does not have adequate clarity,” it read.

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DULT also highlighted that the overall costing was not part of the DPR. It asked for a proper traffic-safety study and design fixes for this stretch.