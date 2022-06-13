Lingayat seers not satisfied with revisions to Class 9 lesson on Basavanna: Karnataka education official

Lingayat seers in Karnataka have sought another revision of the Class 9 social science textbook’s lessons on Basavanna and BR Ambedkar, expressing their dissatisfaction with the revision suggested by the Barguru Ramachandrappa committee, which Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh last week promised to incorporate in the wake of their protests.

The minister promised a revision after the seers objected to a lesson prepared by the Rohith Chakrathirtha committee, citing that it said “Basavanna was a reformer of Veerashaivism” and failed to mention that the 12th-century Lingayat saint had “thrown away the sacred thread to oppose the caste system”.

However, according to sources in the education department, the Lingayat seers are not satisfied even with the Ramachandrappa’s committee’s revision. “Although the education department promised to address the issues related to Basavanna’s lessons, Lingayat seers are not convinced and want to re-revise a lot of facts related to the social reformer’s life and work. But as far as Ambedkar’s lesson is concerned, we will be sending a circular to schools making it clear to teach students that ‘Ambedkar was the chief architect of the constitution’,” said a department official.

It appears that all the three versions have failed to mention that Basavanna established Lingayatism—a fact that the seers insist the textbooks teach. Though the Ramachandrappa panel’s revision has included the point about the sacred threat and the caste system, it is missing from the versions prepared by the panels led by GS Mudambadithaya and Chakrathirtha. Similarly, only the Ramachandrappa version identifies Ambedkar as the “chief architect of the constitution”. According to the education official, the Chakrathirtha committee has retained most of what the Mudambadithaya version says on Basavanna and Ambedkar. “There were minor errors in both the chapters that could have been avoided,” the official said.

Also read | Karnataka education department to reprint lessons on Ambedkar, Basavanna

Mudambadithya’s committee was set up for the 2015-16 academic year by the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government, when Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was education minister. In the social science textbook of Class 9, the Chakrathirtha committee has added Judaism and Zoroastrianism to the chapter titled “Western Religions”, while the previous version had only Islam and Christianity. The Chakrathirtha committee has included Mahmud Ghazni and Muhammed Ghori under the title “Afghan Invaders”, while the Ramachandrappa version discusses them under the title “Arrival of the Turks’.

Must read | Academics, authors demand scrapping of new textbooks

As for the Kannada works dropped from textbooks, the education official said the work of writer P Lankesh, father of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh, was not an original one but a translation of the fairy tale “Beauty and the Beast”. Similarly, the official said, Sara Abubacker’s work was removed because it “lacked novelty”.

The education department has also removed the late Dalit writer Siddalingiah’s poem titled “Bhoomi” from a Class 4 textbook, stating that it had hurt the religious sentiments of many people. According to the department, portions of the poem read that “no one has seen the ‘aatma’ (spirit) of God and that shastras and puranas are a bundle of lies, and the palace and the abode of the guru are also traps”. In the 2016-17 year, it was changed to “sun and moon are not Gods”. But the department states that although the sun and moon are not worshipped as gods, many consider them sacred. The Chakrathirtha committee has not revised this portion of the textbook. So the department has decided to replace it with a suitable Nali Kali card, the official said.