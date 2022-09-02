scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Court sends Lingayat mutt chief, accused of raping minors, to three days’ police custody

The seer was arrested on Thursday night, a week after an FIR was registered against him for alleged sexual assault of two minor students.

Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru, the head pontiff of the Murugarajendra Mutt. (File)

A district court in Chitradurga on Friday sent influential Lingayat mutt chief Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru to three days of police custody. The police, however, had sought custody for five days.

The seer was arrested on Thursday night, a week after an FIR was registered against him for alleged sexual assault of two minor students. The arrest came after police and the state government faced criticism for alleged inaction in the case. Several Dalit organisations staged protests Thursday, demanding the pontiff’s arrest.

The seer was briefly taken to hospital for a check up on Friday after complaining of ill health. He was handed to police custody by the district court after doubts over his health condition were cleared.

Bharathiya Dalitha Sangarsha Samithi founder H Prakash Beeravara, who led a protest that blocked the car of Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner, said: “Everyone knows that he is sitting inside the mutt. What stops police from arresting him? It is clear that they have succumbed to pressure.”

More from Bangalore

According to police sources, the pontiff was taken into custody from the mutt around 10 pm after he had met devotees. He was taken to the Deputy SP’s office. Police had already issued a look-out circular against him. On August 26, the Mysuru police lodged a complaint against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru under the POCSO Act and IPC section 376 relating to rape. The girl complainants had told members of the state Child Welfare Committee (CWC) that they were sexually assaulted between January 2019 and June 2022. The case was later transferred to the Chitradurga police.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 05:35:09 pm
