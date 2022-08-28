Prominent Lingayat mutt pontiff booked for sexually abusing minors

The chief pontiff of an influential Lingayat mutt in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, the Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt, has been booked for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls living in the hostel inside the institution for three and a half years.

Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru was booked in Mysuru on Friday after the victims approached an NGO in the city. The Mysuru police have also booked Rashmi, the warden of Akkamahadevi hostel located in the mutt, Basavadithya, a junior priest, community leader Paramashivaiah, and lawyer Gangadaraiah.

The complaint was filed by Chandrakumar C of the district child protection unit based on the statements of 16- and 15-year-old girls who lived in the hostel. According to police sources, the case was booked after the girls reached Mysuru and approached the Odanadi Seva Samsthe, an NGO which works for the rescue and empowerment of human trafficking victims.

The FIR stated that after the girls were counselled, they talked about the sexual abuse and later the NGO approached Child Welfare Committee (CWC), after which the police complaint was filed. It said the girls were subjected to sexual abuse between January 1, 2019, and June 6 this year.

The survivors approached the CWC in Mysuru as Shivamurthy is an influential figure in and around Chitradurga and they feared repercussions.

The Nazarbad police in Mysuru have booked the case under sections pertaining to rape and one section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt is a prominent and influential Lingayat mutt. Several political leaders have visited the mutt ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year hoping to woo the Lingayat community.