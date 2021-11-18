Like Gujarat, Karnataka too set for govt rejig, says BJP MLA

A FORMER Union minister and senior BJP leader in Karnataka has said that the BJP government in the state, headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, is likely to undergo a change like the one in Gujarat in September, when the chief minister and the entire cabinet were changed to ahead of the Assembly elections.

An aspirant for a leadership position in the BJP in Karnataka and a frequent baiter of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal told reporters in Kalaburagi region that the party is considering a leadership rejig in the state on the lines of the Gujarat rejig in September when Vijay Rupani was replaced by first-time MLA Bhupendra Patel as the chief minister and an entire new set of ministers were brought in.

“One thing I can tell you is that a rejig like what was done in Gujarat will be done here too,” said the BJP MLA from Vijayapura region.

He claimed that senior leaders who are in the Cabinet will be drafted for party work ahead of the 2023 polls, and new leaders will replace them in the government.

Yatnal suggested that the changes could occur in a couple of months. “We can win 130 seats [out of 224 seats] in the next election if new leaders are given charge,” he claimed.

The talk of a change in government comes amid allegations by the Opposition that at least two BJP leaders are involved in a money laundering case involving Bitcoins and links with an international hacker, Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, who was arrested last year by state police.

Although the Congress has demanded a high level probe into Srikrishna’s links with government officials and political leaders, Yatnal denied the involvement of any BJP leader.

Former Congress minister and MLA Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday that the BJP could have a new chief minister in Karnataka if the Bitcoin scam is probed in depth.

A Congress leader from Mysore region, M Lakshman, has suggested that state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel had helped an associate of the hacker procure bail in some cases. On Wednesday, Kharge also raised questions on the silence of Kateel over the issue.