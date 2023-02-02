Levy damages from Bengaluru corporation for waste plant leakage: NGT panel

A committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recommended that compensation be levied from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for the leakage of leachate from its municipal waste processing plant at Chikkanagamangala.

The committee, formed to prepare an action plan to stop the leakage from the plant in Electronic City, submitted its report to the NGT on Wednesday. It observed that the plant authorities had not formed windrows and that the wet waste was dumped in the shed, leading to the diffusion of bad odour in the neighbourhood. It also stated that the plant was not disposing of the leachate scientifically. Windrow composting is a common method of composting in India.

“The leachate generated during the processing of waste is not being used for compositing purposes. Instead [it] is being collected in two Sintex tanks, each of 10,000-litre capacity, and records pertinent to the quantity of leachate generated and disposed of are not maintained properly. The authorities have made an arrangement to discharge the overflow of leachate from the leachate collection tank into a storm-water drain, which in turn joins a small pond located at the entrance of the processing plant,” the report said.

It was in September 2022 that the NGT’s principal bench in New Delhi ordered the constitution of a committee comprising the Central Pollution Control Board’s regional director, regional officers of the environment ministry and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to prepare an action plan to stop the leachate leakage from the waste processing plant.

The committee also stated that the authorities had not produced any documents about the quantity of wet waste received, processed, rejects generated, compost produced and the place of the disposal of rejects at the time of inspection.

The committee also said in its report that the common sewage treatment plant (CSTP) was not operated regularly, scientifically and systematically. “The CSTP is meant only for the treatment of sewage. The CSTP is not capable of treating the leachate generated from the MSW plant. The transportation vehicle used for the collection of sewage or leachate is not fitted with GPS and also no flow meter is fitted with the vehicle to know total sewage or wastewater collected till date,” the report said.