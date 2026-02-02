‘Let’s see in 2028’: D K Shivakumar after Siddaramiah refers to Oppn leader’s comment on power tussle

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An interesting exchange regarding Karnataka’s power tussle took place at the Assembly on Monday, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar appearing to be intent on delaying discussions on a possible change of guard till 2028.
It started when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during his response to the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, humorously complained to Shivakumar about how Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka had cast doubts on the relationship between the chief minister and his deputy.
Ashoka then reminded the House of Shivakumar’s “time will answer all” comment regarding the power tussle. “If Shivakumar tells when the time is, we all will be happy,” he said. The BJP MLA further said that Shivakumar was confused about whom to trust and whom not to within the Congress legislature party, contending that this ambiguity had hindered his claim for the chief minister post.
“Shivakumar is speaking in such a way that each statement has multiple meanings. Everyone is confused about what he is saying. Let him clarify,” Ashoka added.
Responding, Shivakumar said his strength was 139 legislators, including the chief minister. “Siddaramaiah is also with me. There is no question (about that). We have joined hands to work together… Let there be no confusion. I have stood with him in all crises and he will also stand with me in crisis,” he said.
About his cryptic posts on X, Shivakumar said they were left to the interpretation of individuals. “Politics is the art of the possible. I believe that one man with courage makes a majority. One man is enough,” he said.
If one has firm determination and courage, “there will be 140 (legislators) to support you, or it could be more too”, he said. “Let us see in 2028.”
Assembly elections are due in 2028 in the state.
Deputy Leader of the Opposition Arvind Bellad tried to goad Shivakumar further by recalling his statement, made in the winter session of the legislature, where he said that he had knocked on former chief minister S M Krishna’s doors to get a ministerial berth. “That is your natural quality,” the BJP leader said.
“I won’t fall for the words of Ashoka or you,” Shivakumar said. Ashoka then took a dig, saying the deputy chief minister had uttered words of renunciation.
“Those are not words of renunciation. His words are based on realities,” Siddaramaiah said.
This exchange came at a time when there appeared to be a ceasefire between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar over a possible change of guard in the state. Though Shivakumar’s loyalists claim that he was assured of chief ministership after Siddaramaiah completes two and a half years in office, the Siddaramaiah camp remains confident that he will complete his second full term as chief minister.
