‘Let’s see in 2028’: D K Shivakumar after Siddaramiah refers to Oppn leader’s comment on power tussle

An interesting exchange regarding Karnataka’s power tussle took place at the Assembly on Monday, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar appearing to be intent on delaying discussions on a possible change of guard till 2028.

It started when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during his response to the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, humorously complained to Shivakumar about how Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka had cast doubts on the relationship between the chief minister and his deputy.

Ashoka then reminded the House of Shivakumar’s “time will answer all” comment regarding the power tussle. “If Shivakumar tells when the time is, we all will be happy,” he said. The BJP MLA further said that Shivakumar was confused about whom to trust and whom not to within the Congress legislature party, contending that this ambiguity had hindered his claim for the chief minister post.