Lessons on Karnataka’s brave women to be included in school syllabus: CM Bommai

Lessons on Karnataka’s brave women like Belavadi Mallamma, Kitturu Rani Chennamma and Rani Abbakka would be included in the school syllabus to let the next generations understand their valour, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis

Bommai was speaking in Hubbali after inaugurating the 374th anniversary celebrations of Belavadi Mallamma’s victory over the Maratha army in the 17th century. Belvadi Mallamma is believed to have formed a women’s army to fight against Shivaji Maharaja.

“Initiatives would be taken for the comprehensive development of Belavadi. Yesterday we celebrated the 350th anniversary of Keladi Chennamma’s Coronation. Women’s contribution to Karnataka’s glory is immense. The younger generation should know about it. We should make the next generations learn about the brave women of our state like Kitturu Chennamma. Mega events would be organised in Belavadi next year as part of the celebrations,” Bommai said.

“Panchamasali Seer Jagadguru Sri Vachanananda Swamiji has immense knowledge about the growth of the Belavadi province and Mallamma’s war against Shivaji Maharaj. This programme has been organised due to his concern and love for the state,” Bommai said.

Panchamasali Jagadguru Sri Vachanananda, Public Works Department Minister CC Patil and others were also present.