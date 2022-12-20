scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Leopards now spotted in Chinnakurchi, forest officials blame encroachment behind man-animal conflict

Wildlife conservationist Joseph Hoover on December 19 met the villagers of Chinnakurchi.

Srinivas, a resident of the Chinnakurchi village said, “We want the forest department to relocate the leopards to the forest area so that they do not enter the village.” (Express Photo)
After Turahalli, Kengeri and Yelahanka areas of Bengaluru, residents of the Chinnakurchi village in the Bangalore South taluk also reported leopard sightings and complained that the big cats are attacking their livestock and dogs. While the residents demanded the forest officials to capture the leopards, the authorities cited massive encroachments but said efforts are on to catch the animals.

Wildlife conservationist Joseph Hoover on December 19 met the villagers of Chinnakurchi. He said, “Leopards are brazenly snatching sheep and goats right under the nose of the shepherds. Residents, mostly farmers, are scared of venturing out of their homes fearing an attack by leopards. They are not asking for compensation for the loss of their sheep, goats and cattle. They just want the department to capture the leopards and relocate them to a forest.”

Srinivas, a resident of the Chinnakurchi village said, “I am not asking for any compensation. As many as 60 cows, two dogs and two sheep have been taken away by the leopards. We want the forest department to relocate the leopards to the forest area so that they do not enter the village.”

Staff from the Karnataka forest department had visited the Chinnakurchi on December 15. Citing “massive encroachment”, the officials said leopards often stray into human settlements. They added that the 225 acre area of Chinnakurchi forest was declared as a reserve forest in 1984 under Section 4 of the Karnataka Forest Act (notification under which forest area is declared in Karnataka). However, the government is yet to declare the area a full-fledged reserve forest under Section 17.

A senior forest official on condition of anonymity said, “In 2017, the forest department wanted to conduct a survey but could not as the villagers at the instance of an MLA approached the court which granted a stay on the survey. Survey number 61 and 62 are forest areas in Chinnakurchi village but there have been massive encroachments of the forest by builders and private parties. If the area is declared as a reserve forest under Section 17, it will be difficult for the encroachers to get into the area.”

The official added, “The government is yet to appoint Forest Settlement Officers (FSO) so that the area can be declared a reserve forest under Section 17. The Chinnakurchi forest is beside the Sunkadakatte and Nettigere reserve forests, a total of about 700 acre,” a senior forest official said on the condition of anonymity.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 09:11:42 pm
