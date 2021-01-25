Leopard spotted inside Bengaluru apartment complex; strikes fear in residents

The officials suspect that the animal, which came from the nearby Bannerghatta National Park, is hiding in the 10-acre land, next to the apartment.

A leopard was spotted at an apartment complex in Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Road on Saturday, creating panic among the residents of the society. The forest department is yet to capture the animal.

The CCTV camera footage accessed from the Prestige Song of the South apartment showed the big cat roaming near one of the parking areas of the complex early Saturday morning. The security guards and residents then immediately alerted the forest and police department officials who are still trying to capture the leopard.

Speaking toiIndianexpress.com, G Venkatesh, assistant conservator of forests (Bengaluru Urban) said, “We have deployed 15 staff from the forest department for combing and they have made all preparations to tranquilise the leopard. We have directed the residents to keep their pets on a tight leash and avoid walking out late at night or early in the morning.”

The forest department is using the drone camera to search the leopard as part of the searching operation. Speaking to indianexpress.com, S.M. Shivaratreshwara, Range Forest Officer, K.R. Puram range, who is heading the search operation to catch leopard said, “Starting from today(Monday) we will use drone cameras to search leopard. We have also set up a trap with bait in the apartment and surrounding area. Once we catch the leopard we will leave it back to Bannerghatta forest safely. Apart from this area, we have also alerted the residents of neighbouring localities, including Chikkatogur, Doddatogur, Kyatanahalli and Electronics City.”

The residents in the apartment were also altered through the WhatsApp group on Saturday by the apartment authorities. The message shared on WhatsApp groups of Prestige Song of the South read: “Dear residents, Spotted a leopard near tower 12/14. Police have arrived and combing operations have started. Forest officials on the way. Please do not come out of your apartment and panic until further notice. Will update the status.”

Taking to Twitter, Senior IPS officer and Additional director general of police (ADGP) internal security division, Bhaskar Rao said: “People in Begur apartments are surprised that a leopard came… they built it right in Forest… now they will kill it or blame Man Animal Conflict…and Forest Department.”