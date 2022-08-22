Leopard sighted again in Karnataka’s Belagavi, 22 schools closed

The education department in Karnataka’s Belagavi declared a holiday for 22 schools Monday after a leopard was sighted near the Club Road. These schools were reopened only five days ago after they were closed on August 8 when the same leopard was seen prowling in the area.
The authorities announced the holiday after a video of the leopard crossing the Club Road near the military area, shot by a bus driver, was circulated widely on social media. While classes had already begun in schools, the education department asked the schools to intimate the parents and ask them to take their children back home in an order issued by the deputy director of the department Basavaraj Nalatawada.
Meanwhile, forest officials and the police reached the spot to capture the leopard. Local MLA Anil Benake told the media that he would speak to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Forest Minister Umesh Katti about the situation.
The same leopard on August 5 attacked two construction workers in Jadhav Nagar. While the forest department set up camera traps and cages to nab the animal, it has been unsuccessful so far. The forest department earlier stated that the leopard escaped into the golf course on August 8. Since then combing operations to capture the leopard have been going on. As a precautionary step, the schools were closed from August 8 to 17.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Over 200 officials from the forest and the police department are trying to capture the leopard. As of now, the 22 schools which are within the vicinity of the place where the leopard was seen today have been asked to close and people have been asked not to roam,” a forest official said.
Top News
Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture
Latest News
Alia Bhatt on live-in relationships: ‘If you can, why not? I think it’s great’
African kids dance and lip-sync to songs. Garner millions of views
CUET UG, CBSE Compartment exam: NTA launches grievance redressal e-mail for exam date change
Ambala Cantonment: Army officials, contractors remanded in four-day CBI custody in bribery case
Madhya Pradesh journalists booked over report of patient being carried on handcart
Shehnaaz Gill on dealing with grief after Sidharth Shukla’s death: ‘It has made me stronger’
Bitcoin’s average transaction fee drops below $1, after two years
Visionary Web Design Company, CSS Founder Reigns With Innovation And Mission Of ‘Website For Everyone’
Can lack of sleep put you at a greater risk for diabetes?
Syrma SGS Technology IPO share allotment tomorrow: Here’s how to check your status online
Nayyara Noor showed a generation of ghazal lovers the power of singing poetry adorned only with a beautiful voice
Drug seizure from Bharuch factory: One more partner arrested, sent to police remand
Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha film earns nearly Rs 50 crore worldwide