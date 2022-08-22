scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Leopard sighted again in Karnataka’s Belagavi, 22 schools closed

These schools were reopened only five days ago after they were closed on August 8 when the same leopard was seen prowling in the area.

The forest department earlier stated that the leopard escaped into the golf course on August 8. Since then combing operations to capture the leopard have been going on. (Express)

The education department in Karnataka’s Belagavi declared a holiday for 22 schools Monday after a leopard was sighted near the Club Road. These schools were reopened only five days ago after they were closed on August 8 when the same leopard was seen prowling in the area. 

The authorities announced the holiday after a video of the leopard crossing the Club Road near the military area, shot by a bus driver, was circulated widely on social media. While classes had already begun in schools, the education department asked the schools to intimate the parents and ask them to take their children back home in an order issued by the deputy director of the department Basavaraj Nalatawada.

Meanwhile, forest officials and the police reached the spot to capture the leopard. Local MLA Anil Benake told the media that he would speak to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Forest Minister Umesh Katti about the situation.

The same leopard on August 5 attacked two construction workers in Jadhav Nagar. While the forest department set up camera traps and cages to nab the animal, it has been unsuccessful so far. The forest department earlier stated that the leopard escaped into the golf course on August 8. Since then combing operations to capture the leopard have been going on. As a precautionary step, the schools were closed from August 8 to 17.

“Over 200 officials from the forest and the police department are trying to capture the leopard. As of now, the 22 schools which are within the vicinity of the place where the leopard was seen today have been asked to close and people have been asked not to roam,” a forest official said.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 06:10:46 pm
