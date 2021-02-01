Leopard roaming around Bengaluru apartment complex since Jan 24 finally caught

On January 24, this big cat was caught on CCTV camera roaming near one of the parking areas of the complex early morning.

The leopard, which had created panic among residents on January 24 after it had entered inside Prestige Song, a residential society in South Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta, was caught by the forest department officials Monday morning.

According to forest officials, the leopard will be released in the nearby Bannerghatta National Park. The leopard fell into one of the traps set by the forest department at around 3.30 am in the morning, said forest officials.

The CCTV footage in which the animal was spotted next to the apartment. The CCTV footage in which the animal was spotted next to the apartment.

“The leopard was caught near a rock hill near the apartment, where a trap was laid,” a forest department official said.

WATCH: Residents in Prestige Song of the South, an apartment complex off Bannerghatta Road in #Bengaluru continue to live in fear as the forest dept is yet to capture Leopard which had entered into the premises in the early hours of Saturday. @IndianExpress @DarshanDevaiahB pic.twitter.com/9tnvs8UcJo— Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) January 25, 2021

Earlier, the forest department had alerted the residents of the apartment and residents of neighbouring localities, including Chikkatogur, Doddatogur, Kyatanahalli and Electronics City, to be careful.

The leopard was spotted again in the area on Friday, January 29, but the forest department couldn’t catch or trap the big cat at that moment. However, the big cat was trapped days after forest department officials launched an operation for the same.