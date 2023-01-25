scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Constitute task force to nab leopard in T Narasipur: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

The forest officials said 18 cages and 74 camera traps have been deployed to nab the leopard.

Basavaraj bommai news, leopard news, indian expressBasavaraj Bommai directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary steps to nab the leopard. (File)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday instructed officials to constitute a task force to nab the leopard which has killed four people in the T Narasipur taluk of the state’s Mysuru district.

In a meeting with the forest department and officials of the Mysuru district administration, Bommai directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary steps to nab the leopard. The officials informed the chief minister that as many as 158 people are involved in the combing operation in the T Narasipur taluk.

Also Read |Karnataka CM announces Rs 15 lakh compensation to kin of victims killed in leopard attacks

Bommai asked the forest department to do patrolling within a 3-4 km radius of the latest incident. “The help of local people must be taken to capture the leopard. If necessary, the help of the Armed Reserve Police must be taken,” CM said.

The forest officials said 18 cages and 74 camera traps have been deployed to nab the leopard.

On January 21, an 11-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack at Horalahalli in T Narasipura which was the second such incident in 48 hours in the taluk. A day before that, 60-year-old Siddamma was attacked when she went to fetch firewood near her house. Last year, 22-year-old Meghana was killed at S Kebbehundi on December 2 and 22-year-old Manjunath at Ukkalagere, near Mallikarjunaswamy hill, on October 31.

Don't miss |11-year-old boy killed in suspected leopard attack in Mysuru village, second victim in two days

As many as 21 villages have been affected by the leopard menace in the taluk.

The meeting was also attended by the chief minister’s Principal Secretary N Manjunath Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) Jawaid Akthar, CM’s Secretary M S Srikar, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and other senior officials.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 10:47 IST
