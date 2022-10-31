scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Leopard dies on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway after being hit by vehicle

A leopard aged about three years died after allegedly being hit by a vehicle on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Jigenahalli in Ramanagara district, 50 km from the Karnataka capital, on Monday morning.

According to forest officials, the leopard was a male. “We suspect a speeding vehicle might have hit the leopard injuring it seriously in the head, which led to its death,” said an official.

While there has been no evidence of any vehicle, forest officials have filed a case under the Wildlife Protection Act and are investigating.

The newly built 10-lane expressway has been a threat to wildlife. And there have been more than 26 accidents between Bengaluru and Ramanagara. There are no speed-breakers and motorists speed up, said a police officer.

More from Bangalore

This road is also under an elephant corridor that connects Bannerghatta and Savandurga. The Hultar forest reserve is also located close by. This is also a point where animals routinely cross the road.

