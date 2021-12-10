Legal action will be taken against derogatory posts on death of Gen Rawat: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Friday said the police chief has been asked to take legal action against those making derogatory and celebratory social media posts on the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote for the State Legislative Council election, he said, “Every Indian should strongly condemn the act of perverted minds against the man who led the armed forces to defend the country. This perversion cannot be tolerated. They should be punished. The culprits who posted such perverted, derogatory tweets will be traced and legal action will be taken against them.”

Bommai also said, “I paid a visit to Captain Varun Singh, the survivor of the helicopter crash, at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. He is getting the best medical treatment by specialist doctors. I pray for his speedy recovery.”

Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed after an IAF helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor Thursday.