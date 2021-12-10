scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 10, 2021
MUST READ

Legal action will be taken against derogatory posts on death of Gen Rawat: Karnataka CM

"This perversion cannot be tolerated. They should be punished," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: December 10, 2021 9:13:42 pm
Bipin Rawat, Gen rawat, Bommai, Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka, Bengaluru, Bengaluru news, Bengaluru, Indian express, Indian express news, Karnataka newsKarnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Friday said the police chief has been asked to take legal action against those making derogatory and celebratory social media posts on the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote for the State Legislative Council election, he said, “Every Indian should strongly condemn the act of perverted minds against the man who led the armed forces to defend the country. This perversion cannot be tolerated. They should be punished. The culprits who posted such perverted, derogatory tweets will be traced and legal action will be taken against them.”

Bommai also said, “I paid a visit to Captain Varun Singh, the survivor of the helicopter crash, at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. He is getting the best medical treatment by specialist doctors. I pray for his speedy recovery.”

More from Bangalore

Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed after an IAF helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 10: Latest News

Advertisement