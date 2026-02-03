Legacy of Kathak on display at Bengaluru conference, with fusion performance highlighting synergy with flamenco

The sixth Dr Maya Rao Kathak and Choreography Conference was conducted at Bengaluru's Sabha venue over the weekend.

Feb 3, 2026
The sixth Dr Maya Rao Kathak and Choreography Conference was conducted at Bengaluru's Sabha venue on January 31 and February 1.
The legacy of Kathak over the past several decades was showcased at the sixth Dr Maya Rao Kathak and Choreography Conference conducted at Bengaluru’s Sabha venue over the weekend. The two-day conference included performances by a variety of artistes, panel discussions, and an exhibit displaying the legacy of Kathak and Dr Maya Rao over the past few decades.

The event was co-curated by performer and scholar Dr Anita Ratnam, author-journalist Shoba Narayan, and Madhu Nataraj, NIKC (Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography) head and daughter of late Kathak pioneer Dr Maya Rao. Dr Maya Rao was a pioneering Indian classical dancer and educator, known for her pioneering work in kathak choreography and for popularising the North Indian art form in South India.

The venue also hosted a two-day physical exhibit titled ETHOS|ECHOES|EXPRESSIONS, encompassing the legacy of Dr Maya Rao and Kathak over the past few decades. The display included photographs of Kathak performances and key figures in the dance form throughout the years, alongside costumes and clothing frequently used during performances.

Other items that often find a place in Kathak performances also had a place, ranging from musical instruments to a set of ghunghroos (anklets with bells) belonging to the late Shambhu Maharaj, a Padma Shree awardee and guru of the Lucknow school of Kathak, who trained many prominent Kathak artistes, such as Dr Maya Rao and Birju Maharaj.

Aside from performances, the event also included several panel discussions, beginning with a keynote address by Bharatnatyam expert and Sangeet Natak Akademi Chairperson Sandhya Purecha. Other speakers at various panels included Malaysian Odissi and Bharatnatyam exponent Datuk Ramli Ibrahim and historian Dr Vikram Sampath, among others.

The event was capped by a combined Kathak-Flamenco performance by Kathak artistes from the NIKC and members of the Singapore-based Flamenco sin Fronteras. Also present for the conference was their Artistic Director Antonio Vargas, who is among the most well-known Flamenco artistes of the past decade. The performance synergised both styles, with performers highlighting the similarities of the dance forms while at times displaying elements of the other style, rather than their own. The performers had spent about two months preparing the routine, titled Asha Esperanza.

Japanese flamenco artiste Toshio, currently based in Singapore, said, “Flamenco and Kathak have a similar origin, as the Romani (who are the creators of flamenco) migrated to the southern part of Spain from India, so in terms of footwork, rhythm and musicality also, there are a lot of similar points. Almost 10 years ago, we started to have some collaboration and realised that this cultural exchange would blend well.”

