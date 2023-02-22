Audio clip claims Karnataka IPS officer sought husband’s transfer for helping IAS officer’s family

In the latest development to the bitter public spat between IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri in Karnataka, an audio clip was leaked on Wednesday where Roopa purportedly claims that she requested the transfer of her husband, IAS officer Munish Moudgil, from the survey, settlement and land records department.

In the 25-minute audio clip, Roopa is purportedly heard talking to Mysuru RTI activist N Gangaraju, who released the clip on Wednesday. She accuses her husband of sharing details of certain properties – accessible to him during his tenure as commissioner of the department – with Sindhuri. These were sought to help a real estate business run by Sindhuri’s family, Roopa alleged.

Moudgil was transferred from the department on Tuesday and posted as principal secretary, department of personnel and administrative reforms.

The Indian Express reached out to Moudgil for comment. He is yet to respond.

“Now, since my husband is in (the department of) land records…Her family business is real estate. I have documents (in the form of chats). She sends four pahani (records of rights, tenancy and crop inspection -RTC) numbers of a land near Kabini and asks whether that land can be purchased, and whether all documents were in order,” Roopa allegedly said.

In another instance, Roopa alleged that Sindhuri enquired about a plot and asked whether ‘podi’ (split of survey numbers to sub-divisions) can be done for the land. “In many such cases, she has asked whether a land can be bought on whether there was a loan on the land, whether it was in dispute etc,” she claimed.

“I have asked the authorities to transfer my husband from the department,” she is purportedly heard saying in the conversation that took place on January 30, according to Gangaraju.

Roopa also accuses Gangaraju of filing cases against JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh on behalf of Sindhuri as the two were involved in a dispute during her tenure as Mysuru DC, which ended in a ‘compromise’ recently. The IPS officer claims that IAS officer Capt P Manivannan facilitated the meeting between Sa Ra Mahesh and Sindhuri at Belagavi during the winter session of the state legislature in December.

Mahesh had filed a defamation case against Sindhuri on September 22 last year for allegedly defaming the JD(S) leader by making allegations of land grab against him. Gangaraju had filed a complaint against the MLA alleging that he was involved in land grabbing. “She used you to institute an inquiry against Sa Ra Mahesh,” Roopa is purportedly heard saying, which the RTI activist denies. The activist later told reporters that he was questioned by the IPS officer as if it were “a CID or CBI inquiry”.

The row between the two officers began last Saturday when Roopa levelled 19 allegations, including corruption charges, against Sindhuri. On Sunday, she shared seven photos of the IAS officer, accusing her of sharing them with three male IAS officers. A day later, Roopa took to Facebook to allege that Sindhuri shared explicit photographs. She also filed a complaint with Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma demanding an inquiry into the allegations against Sindhuri.

Denying the allegations, Sindhuri accused Roopa of indulging in a “personal vilification” campaign and also filed a complaint with the chief secretary. Her husband, Sudhir Reddy, too, filed a police complaint accusing Roopa of defamation.

Both of them were transferred without any posting on Tuesday. A notice served to them by the government asked them to raise their grievances in appropriate forums. “.. you have expressed the same directly to the media. This has the potential to cause disrepute and embarrassment to the government,” the notice said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had initially brushed off the incident as a “personal issue” on Sunday, said on Tuesday that the state government knew “when and what kind of action must be taken” and that the chief secretary has been asked to initiate disciplinary action against the two officers.