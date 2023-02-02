LCA Tejas to be displayed at India pavilion at Aero India 2023

Light Combat Aircraft-Tejas Mark 1A (LCA-Tejas) in its Final Operational Clearance (FOC) configuration will be displayed at the center stage of the ‘India Pavilion’ at Aero India 2023, the Ministry of Defence said Thursday.

FOC configuration means the aircraft with the upgrades in the existing version can be produced.

The 14th Edition of Aero India, which will start from February 13, will have a separate ‘India Pavilion’ which is based on the ‘Fixed Wing Platform’ theme to showcase India’s growth in the aircraft sector. Fixed wing aircraft are those which are propeller-driven or jet engine-powered and have wings which do not move.

“The India Pavilion will further showcase the growth of India in developing an eco-system for Fixed Wing platform. There will also be a section for defence space, new technologies and a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) section which will give an insight about the growth of India in each sector,” a statement said.

“LCA Tejas is a single engine, light weight, highly agile, multi-role supersonic fighter. The aircraft is designed to be a multi-role aircraft capable of taking up offensive air support, close combat and ground attack roles at ease,” it added.

At Aero India, defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will also showcase state-of-the-art products and systems spanning every domain of its business.

“The products and systems to be on display during Aero India 2023 have been clustered as Air Defence & Surveillance, C4I Systems, Artificial Intelligence-based Products, Non-Defence & Diversification Products, Radar Systems, Communication Systems, Airborne Products & Systems, Homeland Security and Cyber Security, Futuristic Technologies, Missile Systems, Laser-based Products, and Outdoor Display Products. In addition, BEL will also showcase its research and development capabilities by launching/demonstrating some of its new products / technologies,” BEL said in a statement.

Aero India is a biennial aero show and aviation exhibition being held in Bengaluru at Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 13 to 17. The show is organised by the Ministry of Defence.