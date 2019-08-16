After facing flak, Karnataka CMO clarifies: Layouts, not villages, will bear names of flood relief donors

After facing flak from a section of villagers and political class, the Karnataka Chief Minister’s office (CMO) Friday clarified that donors contributing for the development of flood-ravaged villages would have the new layouts named after them, not villages. The statement from the CMO office comes days after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s announcement on Wednesday at a meeting with industrialists and corporates that villages would be renamed after donors who give more than Rs 10 crore.

The clarification from the CMO read: “The Chief Minister had announced that the donors contributing more than Rs 10 crore will have the layouts named after them, not the villages.”

The JD(S) had termed the move “Tughlaq”-like. In a statement, the party said, “.. Please don’t make people who have lost everything in the floods to lose the name of their village.” “Do not put Karnataka up for sale,” it added.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa along with a delegation, including Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Suresh Angadi, senior BJP MLAs Jagadish Shettar, and R Ashok, met Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi to apprise him about the grave situation in the flood-hit areas in Karnataka and to explain the losses suffered.

According to the CM’s office, PM Modi has assured to send a central study team soon to assess the damage due to floods in the state after the 45-minute meeting.

Earlier, Yediyurappa had sought Rs 3,000 crore from the central government as an emergency measure to tide over losses that are assessed to be in the range of Rs 10,000 crore.

Opposition party Janata Dal Secular (JDS) took potshots at the CM for not forming the council of ministers even after three weeks since he took oath as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 26.

“Yadiyurappa called Yadiyurappa for cabinet meeting. Yadiyurappa proposed projects worth thousands of crores. Yadiyurappa approved all the projects proposed by Yadiyurappa,” JD(S) tweeted from their official party account mocking the CM.

Minutes of Karnataka Cabinet meeting held recently- Yadiyurappa called Yadiyurappa for cabinet meeting. Yadiyurappa proposed projects worth thousands of crores. Yadiyurappa approved all the projects proposed by Yadiyurappa.#YadiyurappaCabinetYellappa — Janata Dal Secular (@JanataDal_S) August 16, 2019

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar said, “Let us see what gifts he (Yediyurappa) would bring from Delhi for the disqualified MLAs.”

CM Yediyurappa will meet other Union ministers and the top brass of BJP in Delhi as part of his visit till Saturday scheduled for flood relief and for government formation.