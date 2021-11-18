Thousands gather for last rites of a mentally challenged beggar in Karnataka

A week after the death of a mentally challenged beggar in Karnataka, almost the whole town of Hoovina Hadagali in Vijayanagara district came forward to perform the last rites.

According to locals, thousands gathered to bid farewell to Basava, also known as Huchcha Basya, who died in a road accident Saturday. The mortal remains were taken for the funeral in a procession and photos and videos had gone viral on social media.

Mentally challenged beggar Huchcha Basya Ji used to take only ₹1 as alms from a person. Even if people forced him to take more money, he would refuse. He died in a road accident. 1000s of people in Hadagali gathered for the last rites of Basya Ji. This is India 🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/lxVRYP9C6f — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) November 17, 2021

Basya would take only Re 1 as alms from every person and return the rest of the money. According to reports, on November 12, Basya was hit by a bus after which he was admitted to a government hospital. He died three days after he was admitted to the hospital. A local resident said after his death, several organisations, shopkeepers and residents came forward, pooled in money and arranged a procession for the funeral which was attended by close to a thousand people.

“The residents of the town had a special bond with Basya and believed he would bring good luck to them. He used to address people as ‘appaji’ (father in Kannada),” a resident from Hoovina Hadagali said.

Residents said he was well known in the town not just to residents but also to former Deputy Chief Minister late M P Prakash and former minister Parameshwara Naik.