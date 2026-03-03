Laptop thief who targeted Bengaluru PG facilities arrested; 15 laptops worth Rs 10 lakh recovered from Tamil Nadu

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru police have arrested a man for a series of laptop thefts at paying guest (PG) facilities in Whitefield, officials said on Tuesday, adding that they recovered 15 stolen laptops worth Rs 10 lakh from Tamil Nadu after his arrest.
The police identifed the accused as Santhosh, 27, who was arrested on a complaint filed on October 18, 2025, by a resident of a PG facility stating that a laptop and two mobile phones had been stolen from his room.
A breakthrough came on February 11, when the police received a tip-off through the Namma-112 helpline about a man behaving suspiciously near a PG facility in Pattandur Agrahara. A patrol team rushed to the spot and caught the man. Fingerprint analysis confirmed that he is a history-sheeter, according to the police.
Santhosh has confessed to targeting PG facilities and other types of shared accommodation, stealing laptops and mobile phones when occupants were away, the police said.
“The accused has previous cases of laptop and mobile phone theft registered against him in the city. He primarily targeted accommodation facilities, especially paying guest hostels, where shared rooms are often not securely locked,” a police officer said.
Santhosh was produced before a court and remanded in police custody. Investigations revealed that the stolen electronics were transported to and sold in his native Udayarajapalayam village in Tamil Nadu’s Ambur taluk. Between February 15 and 21, a police team recovered 15 stolen laptops of various brands from Tamil Nadu.
With Santhosh’s arrest, four laptop theft cases registered at the Whitefield police station have been solved. He has now been remanded in judicial custody.
The police advised PG facility owners to strengthen security measures, including installing fingerprint access systems to ensure only authorised residents can enter. Authorities also asked that shared rooms be provided with separate keys instead of a single common key and urged residents to ensure doors are properly locked at all times.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram