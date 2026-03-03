Laptop thief who targeted Bengaluru PG facilities arrested; 15 laptops worth Rs 10 lakh recovered from Tamil Nadu

Santhosh allegedly sold the stolen laptops in his native Udayarajapalayam village in Tamil Nadu’s Ambur taluk. (Photo by special arrangement)

The Bengaluru police have arrested a man for a series of laptop thefts at paying guest (PG) facilities in Whitefield, officials said on Tuesday, adding that they recovered 15 stolen laptops worth Rs 10 lakh from Tamil Nadu after his arrest.

The police identifed the accused as Santhosh, 27, who was arrested on a complaint filed on October 18, 2025, by a resident of a PG facility stating that a laptop and two mobile phones had been stolen from his room.

A breakthrough came on February 11, when the police received a tip-off through the Namma-112 helpline about a man behaving suspiciously near a PG facility in Pattandur Agrahara. A patrol team rushed to the spot and caught the man. Fingerprint analysis confirmed that he is a history-sheeter, according to the police.