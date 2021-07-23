Landslides hit traffic movement on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway; relentless rain in Malnad region

Following relentless rain Thursday, landslides have been reported on the National Highway 75 near Donigal in Sakaleshpur taluk, Karnataka. The vehicular movement on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway has been hit, according to the district administration.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R Girish inspected the incident spot. While light vehicles heading towards Mangaluru-Bengaluru will ply via the Bisle Ghat, heavy vehicles have been diverted to Charmadi Ghat or Madikeri-Puttur route, the Hassan district administration said.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to shower in the Kodagu district and parts of the Malnad region on Thursday. The Cauvery river has submerged the low-lying Balamuri bridge. The Triveni Sangama has been filled to the brim due to heavy rain in Bhagamandala.

Landslide at National Highway 75. (Express Photo) Landslide at National Highway 75. (Express Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain for Karnataka till July 26. As the southwest monsoon remains vigorous, the IMD issued an orange alert for most parts of coastal Karnataka on July 23 and a yellow alert for July 24- 26 in coastal Karnataka.

Orange and yellow alerts till July 24 have also been issued for parts of North and South interior Karnataka.

Bengaluru on Thursday had recorded 1.7mm of rainfall, the international airport, 1 mm rainfall and the HAL airport, 0.7 mm of rainfall, up to 5.30 pm.