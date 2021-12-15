Land grab charges against BJP minister: Cong forces premature adjournment of Karnataka legislative council

The Opposition Congress party on Wednesday forced a premature adjournment of the state legislative council demanding the resignation of a minister in the BJP government against whom a local court in Bengaluru has ordered a criminal probe over an alleged land grab case.

The Congress party raised the issue of a court-ordered investigation against current minister Byrathi Basavaraju and former minister R Shankar for allegedly using forged documents to usurp a parcel of land in East Bengaluru as soon as the council convened in the morning.

The chairman of the house however did not permit a discussion on the issue and revenue minister R Ashok said that the matter was currently in the High Court.

The Congress members in the house remained unrelenting on the issue and called for a discussion and the resignation of the concerned minister.

“They need to resign. It is a moral obligation,” the Congress floor leader in the council S R Patil said after the chairman of the House rejected a discussion.

“The discipline and rules of the House must be followed. The opposition cannot dictate terms,” the state law minister J C Madhuswamy said opposing the Congress attempt to raise the issue even after the move was rejected by the chairman.

The House was eventually adjourned for the day after the Congress members remained in the well of the House raising slogans.

BJP minister Byrathi Basavaraj and former minister R Shankar, who were both earlier with Congress party, are accused of purchasing a property where the property documents were allegedly forged without the knowledge of the original owners. The case relates to the 2003 period. A magistrate’s court in Bengaluru in an order passed on November 25, 2021 has stated that there is a prima facie case for investigation against the accused based on the private complaint and documents produced by the complainant.