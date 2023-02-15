‘Can’t act as robber of citizens’ lands’: 15 years after land acquisition, Karnataka HC orders KIADB to pay compensation

The Karnataka High Court has ruled that the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) will have to pay compensation to a couple nearly 15 years after it originally acquired their property in 2007, and said that “the government cannot act as a robber of citizens’ lands”.

Hearing a writ petition by M V Guruprasad and Nandini Guruprasad, a single-judge bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit on February 10 began its judgment by referring to a St Augustine quote: “Without justice, what else is the state but a great band of robbers?”

The bench noted that the petitioners had approached the court with a grievance against the acquisition that had been notified in 2007. The petitioners claimed that there had been no response to their request for compensation in 2013 in a case where the property had been finally allotted for Rs 7.5 crore. The petitioners said that as they had not been compensated, it would amount to a violation of the right to property under the Constitution.

“The government cannot act as a robber of citizens’ lands; taking away private lands for the purported public purpose sans compensation militates against the spirit of constitutional guarantee enacted u/a 300A,” the court noted, saying the State was constitutionally expected to conduct itself in a fair and reasonable manner.

While the counsel for the government said that the property could not be returned as it had been acquired and vested in the State, a corrigendum notification had been issued in 2014 and the compensation payment had been delayed due to reasons of protocol, and it would be done hereafter.

The bench then rejected the challenge to the acquisition but was inclined to grant compensation. The bench also noted, “However, compensation has not been paid even to this day. There is no plausible explanation as to why the payment of compensation is withheld for decade and a half. It hardly needs to be stated that payment of compensation is essential when private property is acquired for public purpose; this mandate is ‘in-built’ in Article 300A vide K T Plantation vs. State of Karnataka.”

The high court passed an order to determine compensation at the rate of 50 per cent under Section 77 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 along with other benefits. An interest rate of 12 per cent from the date of acquisition was also directed, with an additional 2 per cent per month to be recovered from erring officials in case there was any delay in payment within eight weeks.