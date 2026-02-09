Lamborghini Huracan seized in Bengaluru: How a Rs 37 lakh tax evasion racket was exposed by an anonymous email

The vehicle was seized, and police registered an FIR naming owners of H1 Car Care and Harsha Infra Cons as accused parties. (Source: Express Photo)

Officials of the Karnataka Transport Department said Monday they have uncovered an alleged tax evasion racket involving a luxury Lamborghini Huracan Evo in Bengaluru, after forged documents were reportedly used to evade over Rs 37 lakh in road tax and penalties.

According to the officials, the case surfaced after the Transport Department received an anonymous email on December 12, 2025. The email alleged that H1 Car Care had fraudulently registered the high-end vehicle, bearing registration number KA-03-NX-0016, at the Kasturinagar Regional Transport Office (RTO) using fabricated documents.

The whistleblower also attached photographs of the purportedly fake paperwork, prompting the additional commissioner (Enforcement) to order a probe.