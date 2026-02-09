Lamborghini Huracan seized in Bengaluru: How a Rs 37 lakh tax evasion racket was exposed by an anonymous email

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Officials of the Karnataka Transport Department said Monday they have uncovered an alleged tax evasion racket involving a luxury Lamborghini Huracan Evo in Bengaluru, after forged documents were reportedly used to evade over Rs 37 lakh in road tax and penalties.
According to the officials, the case surfaced after the Transport Department received an anonymous email on December 12, 2025. The email alleged that H1 Car Care had fraudulently registered the high-end vehicle, bearing registration number KA-03-NX-0016, at the Kasturinagar Regional Transport Office (RTO) using fabricated documents.
The whistleblower also attached photographs of the purportedly fake paperwork, prompting the additional commissioner (Enforcement) to order a probe.
According to a police complaint filed by Ranjith N, Senior Motor Vehicle Inspector, at the Kodigehalli Police Station, the Lamborghini was originally purchased by Harsha Infra Cons Pvt Ltd from a Lavelle Road showroom on June 1, 2022, for Rs 3,00,68,729.
The vehicle was temporarily registered at the Electronics City RTO from June 2 to July 1, 2022. The company later sought permission to register it at an RTO in Hyderabad, Telangana.
Investigators found that the accused had allegedly created fraudulent records claiming that H1 Car Care purchased the same vehicle in September 2025, nearly three years after it had already been sold and registered to Harsha Infra Cons. The purported purchase price was listed as Rs 3,00,58,729.
An official said the forged documents reused the same invoice number originally issued to the first buyer, which is illegal.
During verification, transport department officials contacted the authorised Lamborghini dealer, who confirmed that the vehicle had been sold only to Harsha Infra Cons. The dealer also stated that the invoice dated September 1, 2025, allegedly issued to H1 Car Care, was never generated by them, and appeared to be entirely fabricated.
Further scrutiny of documents submitted to the Kasturinagar RTO confirmed that forged papers were used to obtain the fraudulent registration. Officials said the vehicle was also undervalued to evade road tax and penalties amounting to more than Rs 37 lakh accrued over the three-year period.
Following confirmation of the forgery, senior transport officials ordered the immediate seizure of the vehicle. On February 7, the Lamborghini was traced and seized from Sahakarnagar, where it was linked to premises associated with H1 Car Care.
When the owner allegedly failed to cooperate with the investigation, the transport department lodged a formal police complaint. Based on this, the Kodigehalli police registered a First Information Report, naming the owner of H1 Car Care as Accused No 1, and the owner of Harsha Infra Cons as Accused No 2.
