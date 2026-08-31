‘Lalbagh is not a pizza’: Bengaluru residents rally against 5% park land rule

Bengaluru residents participate in the campaign “Walk in Lalbagh. Walk for Lalbagh”, demanding protection for the few open spaces in the city. (Express Photo)

Hundreds of Bengaluru residents gathered at the iconic Lalbagh Sunday to protest a recent amendment to the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act, which allows the use of 5 per cent of the city’s protected park land for public utilities.

They gathered to join the campaign “Walk in Lalbagh. Walk for Lalbagh”, demanding protection for the city’s few open spaces.

The protest follows the Karnataka Assembly’s passage of the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Under the Bill, the government can use 12 acres of Lal Bagh and 15 acres of Cubbon Park for public infrastructure.

Story continues below this ad

“We are for development but not against the cost of iconic spaces of the city. Lalbagh is not a pizza to cut into slices. Our demand is to protect these parks from real estate and withdraw the tunnel project. We will not stop till then. If saving Lalbagh and other parks is a crime, we will do this crime every day,” Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said while speaking to reporters.