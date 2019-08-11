Lalbagh Independence Day Flower Show in Bengaluru: All you need to know

The 210th Flower Show in Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Bangalore, which began on August 9 has already begun pulling in the crowds, who have thronged the event in droves to witness the beautiful phenomenon. This year, the Independence Day Flower Show has been dedicated to former Mysuru ruler Jayacharamaja Wodeyar as part of his 100th birth anniversary celebrations.

In the Flower Show, which will go on till August 18, around 12.5 lakh flowers has been used to create a royal theme in the iconic Lalbagh glasshouse.

What are the major attractions this year?

The replicas of Chamarajendra Wadiyar Circle in Mysuru, the Raja Durbar of the palace, and the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens are amongst the major attractions this year.

Replicas of musical instruments such as the veena, keyboard and other instruments are also on display in a bid to showcase the late Maharaja’s love for music.

How many flowers are on display for the Lalbagh Flower Show?

According to the director of Horticulture department N Jagdish, 12.5 lakh flowers have been used for the 2019 Independence Day Flower Show in Lalbagh. While they include over 92 varieties of flowers, including roses, anthuriums, chrysanthemums, carnations, poinsettias, over 9.5 lakh potted plants and 6.7 lakh flowering plants are on display. The flowers have made their way to the garden from Thailand, northeast India, Ooty, Kemmangundi hill station, and Nandi Hills.

Where can visitors park their cars?

While the entry for cars to Lalbagh is not permitted, parking arrangements have been made at the multi-storey car park at Shantinagar Bus Stand complex and in the BBMP car park on JC Road. While only school buses and vehicles with differently-abled will be allowed inside the garden premises, others can park their vehicles in Al-Ameen college ground as well.

How much do tickets cost and what are the timings?

While the entry ticket for each adult is fixed at Rs 70, the same for kids below the age of 12 is Rs 20. Tickets can be purchased directly at all entry points to the garden or online via BookMyShow or PayTM.

The Independence Day Flower Show in Lalabgh is open to visitors from 9.30 am to 7 pm every day, including weekends and public holidays till August 17, 2019.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Rohini Katoch Sepat, 350 police personnel, including home guards and KSRP, have been deployed at the area to enhance security for the visitors. As many as 100 CCTV cameras have been set up throughout Lalbagh, which will be constantly monitored by the police officials.

In case of emergencies, a fire engine and five ambulances with para-medical staff have been stationed at all four entry points to Lalbagh Botanical Garden.

Metro cuts rates for return journey from Lalbagh

Namma Metro officials have introduced a subsidised rate for return journey tickets from Lalbagh Metro Station in a bid to increase convenience for the visitors travelling from other parts of the city. The tickets, which will be issued between 10 am and 8 pm till August 18, will cost only Rs 30 to any other station from Lalbagh. However, BMRCL authorities clarified that the onward journey from any station to Lalbagh Metro station will be by means of tokens and smart cards at normal fares.