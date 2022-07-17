Lakes of Bengaluru: Ailing Vidyaranyapura lake calls for urgent attention

Residents of Vidyaranyapura in the northern part of Bengaluru, Karnataka, have fond memories of playing and growing up beside the once crystal clear Vidyaranyapura lake, also known as Narasipura lake, located in Yelahanka zone. The lake, spread to 15.13 acres, today, calls for urgent attention of government machinery, thanks to untreated sewage from residential and commercial premises nearby.

Stormwater drains, that are meant to carry only rain water, are connected to the lake. While the authorities claim that all the residential and commercial units in the area are connected to underground drainage system, the intoxicating odour emanating from the lake could punch holes into these claims. With no presence of factories or any industry nearby, environmentalists say that untreated waste is entering the waterbody the stormwater drains. The presence of invasive weeds spread over the lake is another telling indicator to the extent of pollution in the Vidyaranyapura lake.

Lake activist Ram Prasad fondly recalled that the locals who were inclined towards rejuvenating and protecting the lake grouped together to form Friends of Lakes, a citizens collective to protect lakes, in 2011.

“In 2011, the residents of the area formed Friends of Lakes to rejuvenate Vidyaranyapura and Doddabommasandra lakes. Vidyaranyapura lake is integral to the residents of Vidyaranyapura and Narasipura areas as far as water sustainability is concerned. Secondly, it is one of the first lakes in the Hebbal valley. The water body should be taken care of by the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) because it is not being protected. We want the authorities to clear the sludge since the only source of water in the lake is rainwater. The drains which are connected to the lake should be free from sewage,” Prasad said.

The diversion of sewage and construction of a walkway were carried out by the BBMP in 2014 at a cost of Rs 1.68 crore. According to the BBMP official documents on lakes of Bengaluru, 0.75 acres of the lake have been encroached upon in the form of a road, temple and buildings. Sources said that there was a huge pressure from real estate sharks to alter the survey sketch of the lake in 2014 so that huge portions of the waterbody could be encroached.

“Based on the survey sketch of 2009 we had demolished the compound walls of the sites approved by the Bangalore Development Authority. The site owners went to the court and secured a stay, further impeding the development of the lake. A fresh sketch was prepared by the revenue department in 2014 and it showed that there was no encroachment of the lake,” a BBMP officer said.

The residents also point to the lack of coordination between government agencies such as BBMP Lake Department, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) towards the protection of the lake that was desilted a decade ago.

On Friday, BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath instructed the officers to take action against those found to be polluting the lakes.

H Gopalakrishna, a resident said, “Desilting was carried out in Vidyaranyapura lake a decade ago. Only when pressure mounts on the government, the officers carry out de-weeding which amounts to wastage of taxpayers’ money. Due to the pollution, we see mosquitoes hovering around. Over 700 people walk around the lake and during monsoon the walkway around the waterbody becomes slippery and though we have told the authorities to lay slabs nobody has heeded to our requests. The lake is nearly 100 years old.”