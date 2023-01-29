Lakes of Bengaluru: There since 16th century, the Ulsoor Lake is now desperate for attention

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Ulsoor Lake, located in Bengaluru Central, is one of largest lakes in the city which is reminiscent of the bygone ages.

The water body is believed to be built during the 16th century which later became a major centrepiece of the cantonment during the British era. Sprawling bungalows and Madras Engineering Group (MEG) headquarters were built around the lake. The waterbody also has a few islands. According to BBMP documents, the lake spreads over 108 acre and is free of encroachments. A part of the lake is used by the MEG for training its soldiers.

Also Read | Sankey Tank, the scenic beauty in eye of storm over road widening project

However, over the years, owing to urbanisation around the lake, it has been subjected to pollution. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has classified the water quality of the lake under Class E which can be used for irrigation and industrial cooling. The lake is fed by storm water drains which often carry sewage in it. The poor management of the lake by the civic authorities has taken a toll on the lake.

The joint committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal in 2020 to look into the causes of the pollution of the lake identified that the BBMP run slaughterhouse on Tannery road discharges untreated waste into the lake. Last year, the NGT directed the civic body to take measures to modernise the slaughterhouse so that the waste discharge does not enter the water body.

In 2021, the NGT slapped a fine of Rs 23.71 crore on BBMP, BWSSB and MEG for their failure to conserve the lake. (Express) In 2021, the NGT slapped a fine of Rs 23.71 crore on BBMP, BWSSB and MEG for their failure to conserve the lake. (Express)

“Ensure implementation of long term measures such as modernisation of abattoir installation of effluent treatment plant to achieve zero liquid discharge and biogas plant for solid waste at M/s BBMP Civil Slaughter House as proposed by BBMP. March 31, 2024,” the joint committee said in the report.

In response to the NGT order, the BBMP stated that they had made arrangements to treat the effluents from the slaughterhouse at a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP). The BBMP informed the tribunal that later it would take measures to modernise the slaughterhouse.

Also Read | 5 road trips near Bengaluru that nature lovers can take this weekend

The joint committee also found that the 2 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) of the lake was operating below its capacity.

Advertisement

In 2021, the NGT slapped a fine of Rs 23.71 crore on BBMP, BWSSB and MEG for their failure to conserve the lake. An official from the MEG said, “We have a history of cleaning and conserving this lake. BBMP can comment on it. We regularly organise cleanliness drives at the lake.”

According to BBMP documents, the lake spreads over 108 acre and is free of encroachments. (Express) According to BBMP documents, the lake spreads over 108 acre and is free of encroachments. (Express)

In June 2022, the NGT ordered the constitution of a monitoring committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary to oversee the restoration of Ulsoor lake. The committee would have representatives from BBMP, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), KSPCB, State Fisheries Department and the State Wetland Authority.

Early this month, the BBMP had floated a tender of Rs 2.5 crore to carry out restoration works at Ulsoor lake. “We will work as per the NGT directions. Necessary steps will be taken to ensure that the lake does not get polluted,” a BBMP official said.