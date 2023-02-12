Lakes of Bengaluru: Tertiary-treated water fuses life into Nayandahalli lake

Bengaluru, Feb 11: Located in Bengaluru South, Nayandahalli lake was one of the lakes in the Vrishabhavathi Valley series waiting for restoration. Last year, civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) restored the lake at a cost of around Rs 6 crore on the instruction of Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister V Somanna.

In October 2021, during a visit to the lake, he instructed the BBMP officials to restore the lake.

Spread over 13.9 acre, it is one of the first lakes in the city which will receive tertiary-treated water. Last week, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) released 120 million litre of purified wastewater into Nayandahalli lake.

BWSSB chief engineer (wastewater management) M Devaraju said, “This is the first lake receiving tertiary-treated water. The treated water was pumped from the sewage treatment plant at Vrishabhavathi Valley. The upgraded sewage treatment plant removes nitrogen and phosphorus. Pipes were laid so that water could be pumped into the lake from the plant. The projected cost of pumping the water into the lake was Rs 2.5 crore as we had to lay down the pipes and electrical lines. Whenever water from the lake evaporates, we can fill it.”

Tertiary treatment is the third stage of the treatment of wastewater that removes nitrogen and phosphorus.

The BBMP has stopped the entry of water into the lake from a stormwater drain adjacent to the water body. “We took several steps like not letting untreated sewage water enter the lake but even then, the water used to get polluted. So we thought of pumping tertiary-treated water into the lake. The lake will now receive only tertiary-treated water. So the water passing from the stormwater drain has been stopped from entering the lake. The lake was earlier filled with weeds. The lake was desilted recently. We have put fencing around the lake. A nice pavement has also been constructed around the water body for walkers and visitors,” a BBMP official said.