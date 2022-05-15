Lakes of Bengaluru: Constant flow of sewage into Haralur Lake causes loss of aquatic life, poses threat to waterbody

Located in Bengaluru’s Bellandur, the Haralur Lake’s condition is deteriorating each day due to the entry of sewage. Owing to this reason, last week, dead fish were seen floating on the surface of the waterbody.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Ravi, superintendent engineer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said, “The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is yet to lay the sanitary pipelines and this is the reason due to which sewage flows into the network of storm water drains.”

A local resident, Rashmi Nangia, said, “The Haralur Lake was renovated in 2013. It is surrounded with substantial green cover which contributes to the biodiversity of the area. The main source of water for the lake are the three storm water drains (inlets). However, unfortunately, over the years a large amount of untreated sewage is finding its way into the drains, resulting in a drastic drop of the quality of water. This has adversely impacted the aquatic life in the lake. During the renovation, an underground drainage system was installed on the periphery of the lake with the objective to divert sewage water but the same is not effective since solid waste clogs the system.”

The lake’s condition is deteriorating each day due to entry of sewage. (Express photo by Jithendra M) The lake’s condition is deteriorating each day due to entry of sewage. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Suggesting sustainable measures that are required to save the lake, she added, “A separate sewage system should be constructed so that the storm water drains do not carry polluted water to the lake. All government agencies like BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) and BBMP’s Lake division must work in synergy. An important element is to prevent solid waste entering the lake, sieves and grills are required at each inlet point around the lake.”

Lake conservationist Raghavendra B Pachhapur said 76 species of birds have been noticed since 2018 around the Haralur Lake. After dead fishes were seen, Pachhapur had raised a complaint with the Karnataka State pollution Control Board (KSPCB). The team from the board inspected the lake and a report is awaited.

After dead fishes were seen, Pachhapur had raised a complaint with the Karnataka State pollution Control Board. (Express photo by Jithendra M) After dead fishes were seen, Pachhapur had raised a complaint with the Karnataka State pollution Control Board. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

“Death of fish is an indicator that the water quality is not conducive. I was shocked to notice a dead Little Grebe floating. Due to a blockage in the diversion channel, one of the inlets started discharging sewage into the lake directly which has resulted in algal bloom formation in the lake. This resulted in low dissolved oxygen which further resulted in the death of fishes. The present water quality might have higher levels of nutrients and will not allow any aquatic life to flourish. It is more or less a dead lake. The diversion channel was constructed nearly a decade ago. Concrete chambers are broken and not in a condition to continue unless it is immediately repaired. It may get clogged any time and sewage may overflow directly into the lake. BBMP’s Lakes department should take cognisance of it and act before any mishap occurs,” he said.

Pachhapur added, “One of the inlets situated to the left of the entrance gate of the lake is directly linked to the local drains and can easily bring rain water to the lake. Presently, sewage is discharged into the lake and this needs to be stopped immediately. Monsoon is soon arriving; it should be done at the earliest. KSPCB should go beyond testing lake samples and declaring them as A,B,C,D categories. We need to arrest pollution and make our lakes a habitable space for other species.”

Another lake activist, Amardeep Adiga, said that due to the entry of sewage into the lake, the water quality has been impacted and it is detrimental for aquatic life.

Another lake activist, Amardeep Adiga, said that due to the entry of sewage into the lake, the water quality has been impacted and it is detrimental for aquatic life. (Express photo by Jithendra M) Another lake activist, Amardeep Adiga, said that due to the entry of sewage into the lake, the water quality has been impacted and it is detrimental for aquatic life. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

“The sewage, accompanied with solid waste like plastic, enters the lake from the storm water drain. There is an overhead tank in the lake and a pipeline which is supposed to be used in the summer to water the plants. This is non-functional. There is no lighting around the lake,” he said.

The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) has also urged the civic body to take immediate action to clean up the lake.

BNP’s core team member and Bellandur ward member Vishnu Reddy said, “Bengaluru lakes are in dire need of care. Unscientific development projects and encroachment around the lake areas have eaten away a lot of natural water bodies in the city. It’s surprising to see how 90 per cent of the city’s lakes are on the verge of extinction. We had raised requests through BBMP’s Sahaya app but there has been no positive response from the department. If BBMP doesn’t look into this immediately, the lake’s condition will worsen and lead to hazardous consequences.”

According to the KSPCB, the Haralur lake falls in the Class D category which allows propagation of wildlife and fisheries.