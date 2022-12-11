Lakes of Bengaluru: Sewage and encroachment choke Madavara lake

Once an unpolluted source of drinking water, Bengaluru’s Madavara lake has over the years become a victim of unplanned urbanisation, which has led to the waterbody being filled with untreated sewage and turning into a dumpyard for construction debris.

The lake located at Aanchepalya in Bengaluru North is spread over four villages—Madavara, Doddabidarakallu, Chikkabidarakallu and Thirumalapura—and 70.74 acres. After an order by former Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty in 2018, the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records conducted a survey and found that over 12 acres of the lake had been encroached on by the government and private parties.

In the downstream, the Madavara lake joins the Arkavati river and finally reaches the Thippagondanahalli reservoir. (Express photo by Jithendra M) In the downstream, the Madavara lake joins the Arkavati river and finally reaches the Thippagondanahalli reservoir. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

In the upstream of the Madavara lake lie two lakes—Dasarahalli and Doddabidarakallu. In the downstream, the Madavara lake joins the Arkavati river and finally reaches the Thippagondanahalli reservoir. The interconnected lakes of Laxmipura, Chikkabanavara, Dasarahalli, Doddabidarakallu, Herohalli, Andrahalli, Narasappanakere, Hosakere, Nallakadarenahalli and Shivapura are part of the Madavara lake series.

The fencing around the lake is broken and the waterbody receives industrial effluents as well as untreated sewage from storm-water drains despite the presence of a sewage-diversion drain. (Express photo by Jithendra M) The fencing around the lake is broken and the waterbody receives industrial effluents as well as untreated sewage from storm-water drains despite the presence of a sewage-diversion drain. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

In a report submitted to the Karnataka High Court in 2015, the Centre for Lake Conservation, Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute stated that a pipeline carrying “foamed wastewater and coloured wastewater” passed through the lake and flowed to the Arkavathi.

In the upstream of the Madavara lake lie two lakes—Dasarahalli and Doddabidarakallu. (Express photo by Jithendra M) In the upstream of the Madavara lake lie two lakes—Dasarahalli and Doddabidarakallu. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

“A pipeline conveying foamed wastewater and the coloured wastewater from the surrounding areas is passing through the lake and is discharging this wastewater into the drain, which continues to flow ultimately to the Arkavathi river. Garbage, construction and demolition debris, poultry waste and the waste from the barber shops were dumped on the lake premises. During the field visit, it was observed that the lake bund was being diverted,” the report said.

The fencing around the lake is broken and the waterbody receives industrial effluents as well as untreated sewage from storm-water drains despite the presence of a sewage-diversion drain.

The interconnected lakes of Laxmipura, Chikkabanavara, Dasarahalli, Doddabidarakallu, Herohalli, Andrahalli, Narasappanakere, Hosakere, Nallakadarenahalli and Shivapura are part of the Madavara lake series. (Express photo by Jithendra M) The interconnected lakes of Laxmipura, Chikkabanavara, Dasarahalli, Doddabidarakallu, Herohalli, Andrahalli, Narasappanakere, Hosakere, Nallakadarenahalli and Shivapura are part of the Madavara lake series. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Prashanth Kumar, who stays in the vicinity, said, “Over 20 years ago, till 2000 to be precise, the lake was in a good shape. There was only agricultural land around it and it was a good source of drinking water. Later National Highway 48 was constructed on one part of the lake. Buildings came around it and the lake area started shrinking. Sometime in 2011, the lake was taken up for restoration. It was de-silted and a sewage-diversion drain was constructed. But the lake was polluted again.”

Advertisement

Indianexpress.com found that algal blooms and weeds have grown in the lake owing to eutrophication, a process in which a waterbody gets overly enriched with minerals and nutrients, particularly nitrogen and phosphorus. The entry of untreated sewage has reduced the lake’s dissolved oxygen and affected the aquatic animals.