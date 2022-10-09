Lakes of Bengaluru: Sarakki Lake, a restoration success story worth emulating

Spread over 82 acres, Sarakki Lake in south Bengaluru is one of the oldest lakes in the city. Known as a ‘lake of thousand birds’, a decade ago, the lake had turned into a reservoir for untreated sewage, unabated encroachment and a place to dump garbage. Two years ago, however, it was restored to its former glory following a joint effort by local citizens and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Citizens involved with the lake’s renewal say that the Sarakki restoration model is one worth emulating. “This lake was rejuvenated two years ago. Perhaps, this is one of the few lakes brimming with water. Plenty of aquatic and avian lives thrive here. This is the best lake in Bengaluru,” says Professor K S Bhat, president of Sarakki Lake Area Improvement Trust (SLAIT).

In 2012, SLAIT, a citizens’ collective, was formed. On its demand, revenue officials surveyed the lake and found more than 180 encroachments. A year later, an NGO called People’s Right to Campaign for Water (PCRW) filed a public interest litigation in the Karnataka High Court, which subsequently directed the authorities to remove encroachments from the lake. In 2015, the encroachments were razed. However, the lake was not restored as new encroachments had cropped up.

In 2017, the late freedom fighter H S Doreswamy visited the lake along with the NGO United Bengaluru and asked authorities to restore the lake and remove the encroachments. A year later, in 2018, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) issued notices to industries around Sarakki Lake for polluting the water body. The former Lokayukta, Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty, visited the lake and directed the civic authorities to restore the lake in a time-bound manner.

Though a part of the Sarakki Lake success story, Bhat, who is in his late 80s, is not one to rest on his laurels. Other issues still need attention, he points out. “One is that the lake has a boundary of 3.5 km, of which 300 metres is yet to be fenced. This area could not be fenced because of litigation issues. A few people went to court and got a stay on fencing this part of the lake. In the last five years, BBMP could not get the stay cleared,” he says.

Bhat says a real estate developer is building a complex in the buffer zone of the lake. “We have complained to the police, authorities and even the chief minister. It is learnt that the CM has directed the authorities to look into the issue,” he adds.

According to Bhat, though the lake receives water from the sewage treatment plant (STP) throughout the year, during the rainy season, sewage gets mixed with the stormwater and flows into the lake. “More than Rs 100 crore has been spent in the restoration of the lake. Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has not been able to completely divert the sewage from the lake,” he points out.

Nevertheless, there is much that Bhat can be happy about. “A biodiversity tree park has been developed by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) in the vicinity of the lake. A walking track, about 3 km, is laid where 500 people walk daily. Every day, 100 kg of fish is caught by the fishermen which is another positive side of the development of the lake,” he says.