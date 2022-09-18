Lakes of Bengaluru: Once publicized for its restoration, Kaikondrahalli lake today is in a shambles

Located in Bengaluru’s Sarjapur, Kaikondrahalli lake is spread over 48 acres and is home to 70 species of migratory birds. After the heavy rainfall earlier this month, the lake overflowed. Although rejuvenated in 2011, discussions around encroachments and entry of sewage into Kaikondrahalli lake have resurfaced sometime ago.

In 2007, Kaikondrahalli lake had turned into a slushy malarial bed of sewage and waste. Rampant encroachment, growth of unhealthy hyacinths and release of sewage and untreated water into the lake had spelt the death knell for this eco-fragile lake. With the joint efforts of local residents, activists and municipal authorities, the lake was restored to its once-pristine state in 2011. However, the lake’s condition has started deteriorating in the last few years.

Kaikondrahalli lake in 2013 (L) and in 2022. (Google maps) Kaikondrahalli lake in 2013 (L) and in 2022. (Google maps)

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru in its 2017 report on lakes mentioned that Kaikondrahalli lake has a catchment area of 11.03 sq km. “The catchment is dominated by infrastructural (residential and commercial) establishments,” the report said.

A volunteer of non-profit organisation MAPSAS (Mahadevapura Parisara Samrakshane Mattu Abhivrudhi Samiti) that works towards rejuvenation of lakes said requesting anonymity: “One should visit Kaikondrahalli lake whose rejuvenation was highly talked about by the NITI Aayog, which called it a ‘model lake’ and an example of how citizen groups can get involved with the public sector and revive a waterbody. Today, the lake is filled with sewage. The neighbourhood does not have underground sewage (UGD) lines and the wastewater directly enters the lake. The lake bund has been broken by locals and builders. In fact, a sewage diversion pipeline was approved by the government so that the lake does not receive sewage but its execution has been delayed owing to paucity of funds at the BBMP.”

Kaikondrahalli Lake is home to 70 species of migratory birds. (Express photo by Jithendra M.) Kaikondrahalli Lake is home to 70 species of migratory birds. (Express photo by Jithendra M.)

On the basis of a petition filed by a local resident, HP Ranjanna, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had quashed the environmental clearance (EC) granted to high-rise luxury projects by Godrej Properties Limited and Wonder Projects Development and directed the BBMP for their demolition. The NGT observed that the constructions were falling in the buffer zone of the lake in violation of existing regulations. However, in August 2021, the Supreme Court granted a stay on the NGT order.

There are also other residential constructions abutting the lake.

With the joint efforts of local residents, activists and municipal authorities, the lake was restored to its once-pristine state in 2011. (Express photo by Jithendra M.) With the joint efforts of local residents, activists and municipal authorities, the lake was restored to its once-pristine state in 2011. (Express photo by Jithendra M.)

Bengaluru-based brand strategist Harish Bijoor also highlighted the plight of the lake and said: “The dirty drain water flows into the still-beautiful Kaikondrahalli lake by design. How long before the fish die and the migratory birds stop coming by?”

The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) had conducted an analysis of one of the key storm water drain (SWD) projects in the Bellandur ward connecting four lakes – Haralur Kere, Kasavanahalli Kere, Kaikondrahalli Kere, and Saul Kere – and found that the shoddy construction of the drain is one of the main reasons for floods in Bellandur and Mahadevapura. This finding gains more importance in the light of the recent floods in the IT capital.

Advertisement

In 2007, Kaikondrahalli lake had turned into a slushy malarial bed of sewage and waste. (Express photo by Jithendra M.) In 2007, Kaikondrahalli lake had turned into a slushy malarial bed of sewage and waste. (Express photo by Jithendra M.)

“A whopping amount of Rs 8.5 crore was spent on the construction of the SWD… In addition, it is not clear why this construction project was taken up and for what purpose. Further, the drain has actually been constructed only in patches rather than covering the whole proposed area. However, the money has been spent completely. Conducting a detailed on-the-ground survey on the SWD, the BNP had brought this issue into the spotlight much before the flood disaster happened. Such projects by the BBMP are destroying Bengaluru. Needless to say, such imprudent work by the BBMP will damage the control over natural calamities. The BNP is vigilant about such projects and is committed to fixing the SWDs in the next few years,” a BNP spokesperson said.