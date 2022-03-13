Lakes of Bengaluru: Years of neglect destroy Arekere lake’s aquatic biodiversity

Spread over 37.70 acres between Arekere and Hulimavu villages, the Arekere lake has borne the brunt of neglect over the years. In a report released in 2017, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) had said that the water quality and aquatic biodiversity of the lake were adversely affected owing to the flow of untreated sewage.

According to the report, 7.88 acres of the lake have also been encroached upon.

“The lake has high ionic and organic contents but low dissolved oxygen. The macrophyte cover due to excess nutrients had destroyed the lake ecosystem,” the IISc report stated.

It has been five years since the release of the report and a ground visit to the lake shows that nothing has changed. The lake has turned into an open urinal and a dumping ground for solid waste and construction debris, among others. The fencing around the lake has also been broken.

Further, the storm water drain (SWD) connecting the lake is contaminated with sewage.

Lake conservationist Raghavendra B Pachhapur said, “Arekere lake is filled with construction waste, which can affect the water and the soil. The BBMP should clear the waste, strengthen the fencing and fix the gates without any further delay. The water quality of the lake has suffered a major setback because of eutrophication. Two of the major inlets have been carrying raw sewage and untreated water from around the area, thereby leading to a deterioration in the water quality and aquatic life.”

He added that fencing is the first step to protect any waterbody, particularly in urban spaces.

“The civic body should plan to collect rainwater to rejuvenate the waterbody, apart from diverting sewage,” Pachhapur said.

On March 3, he had also posted a complaint on BBMP’s Sahaya app against the damaged fencing around the lake.

A local, Ashish VR, said, “I have been staying near the lake for the past seven years and the condition of the lake has been pretty much the same. The water is full of algae. The efforts to develop the lake were stopped six months before the first wave of Covid-19 hit the country.”

The IISc in its report had recommended that 75 metres of buffer zone be maintained around the lake. “The shorelines of the lake should be lined with bricks or stones to control shoreline erosion…” the report said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, BBMP officials from the lake department said that they had called for tenders to develop the lake but could not find a bidder. Whereas the contractors said on the condition of anonymity that they did not show interest as they usually have to wait for years to get any payment from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

When contacted, a senior BBMP official said: “We will look into the issue.”

Recently, while presenting the state budget, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the Amruth Nagaroththana scheme will be implemented at an expenditure of Rs 6,000 crore in the next three years to provide infrastructural facilities in Bengaluru city. Notably, the scheme also includes the restoration of lakes.