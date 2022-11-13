Lakes of Bengaluru: Maintained by local residents, Puttenahalli is a true ‘citizen’s lake’

Located in J P Nagar, the Puttenahalli Lake is an iconic waterbody and one of the first few lakes revived through the joint efforts of the citizens and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Due to the regular maintenance carried out by the local citizens, the 13.25-acre lake is still pristine.

Usha Rajagopalan, chairperson of the Puttenahalli Neighbourhood Lake Improvement Trust (PNLIT), said, “When I first saw the lake in 2006, it was in a bad shape. With so many lakes in Bengaluru disappearing, I felt I should not let Puttenahalli meet the same fate. We can succeed only when the people are with us. So, I requested the people in my complex to join hands in saving the lake. BBMP started the rejuvenation in 2009.”

“On the occasion of World Earth Day in 2010, we had invited people staying in the vicinity of the lake to inform and involve them in the lake rejuvenation. That was when I met Arathi Manay, Prasanna Vynatheya and O P Ramaswamy. We decided to form a trust to assist the BBMP in maintaining the lake. In June 2010, we got PNLIT registered and in July, together with BBMP, organised a tree plantation drive. We got residents to plant trees and donate money for its upkeep. With this money, we hired a gardener and a security guard as the lake was not completely fenced at that time and anybody could come and damage the saplings,” she added.

In May 2011, the BBMP signed an MoU with PNLIT and formally handed over the maintenance of Puttenahalli Lake to the trust. This was the first instance of a lake being given to a citizens’ group. BBMP gives no financial assistance and PNLIT meets the expenses through public donations. “BBMP provides infrastructural support while we maintain the lake involving residents actively. Puttenahalli Lake continues to be maintained wholly by donations from residents. This makes it truly a people’s lake,” she said.

However, a slum on the bund of Puttenahalli Lake is a cause of worry for the safety of the embankment of the lake.

“Because of the slum dwellers living in the premises, the lake is open 24X7. A great deal of vandalism takes place especially at night. The revenue department in 2015 had identified 2.5 acre land in Bettadasanapura for the rehabilitation of the slum dwellers. This land was handed over to the Karnataka Slum Development Board. After obtaining the consent from the slum dwellers, BBMP agreed to fund the construction of temporary sheds and the Slum Development Board also agreed to construct one bedroom flats at the same site. However, the slum dwellers demolished the temporary sheds and filed a writ petition in 2015 in the High Court in which they demanded individual plots,” she said.

“On March 7, 2019, the High Court disposed of the writ petition filed by the slum dwellers asking the deputy commissioner and revenue department to make a decision on the representation made by the slum dwellers. They were given 12 weeks but they did not take any action. So, in March 2021, we filed a writ petition asking the authorities to take a decision on this and to protect the lake. On July 15 this year, the court directed the slum dwellers to be evicted. But till date, nothing has happened,” Rajagopalan added.

The next hearing in the case is on November 14 in which the BBMP has to file an ‘action taken report’.